WWE News: Jeff Hardy Arrested For Public Intoxication In South Carolina

WWE SmackDown Live superstar Jeff Hardy, who has spent the last three months on the sidelines due to injuries, was recently arrested and booked for public intoxication and impairment in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, TMZ reported on Saturday.

At the moment, details on Hardy’s arrest are scant, but TMZ shared a photo of the 41-year-old wrestler’s mugshot, noting that he was arrested on Saturday and released later on that day on “less than $200 bond.” Separately, a report from PWInsider cited an unnamed source “familiar” with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, and wrote that Hardy paid a fine of $153 — a standard fine for first-time offenders — but likewise did not offer too many specifics on the nature of the allegations against the veteran WWE superstar.

Per PWInsider, Hardy’s arrest “won’t hurt his ability to appear” in South Carolina, and since he already paid the required fine, that would “likely [be] the end of the situation” unless the wrestler decides to appear in court to contest the charges.

Shortly after news of the arrest broke, WWE released a concise statement to PWInsider which stated that Hardy “is responsible for his own personal actions.”

This isn’t the first time in recent years that Jeff Hardy was arrested on alcohol-related charges. As reported by CBS Sports, Hardy was arrested in his home state of North Carolina in March 2018 for driving while impaired after he allegedly ran his car off the road and hit the guardrail as the vehicle spun out. Hardy, who was then recovering from shoulder surgery, did not suffer any apparent injuries but had his driver’s license revoked following this arrest. Authorities also estimated that the accident resulted in $8,000 worth of damages to Hardy’s 2016 Cadillac and another $5,000 of damages to the guardrail.

According to TMZ‘s report on Hardy’s latest arrest, the SmackDown Live star reportedly blew a 0.25 BAC (blood alcohol concentration) after he was booked for DWI following the March 2018 accident.

On the wrestling front, Jeff Hardy was most recently involved in SmackDown Live‘s tag team division, where he reunited with his older brother Matt and won the blue brand’s Tag Team Championships in April, on the SmackDown episode following WrestleMania 35. As recalled by Comic Book, The Hardy Boyz’s latest tag team championship reign didn’t last long, as the brothers appeared on SmackDown Live toward the end of April to relinquish their titles due to Jeff’s knee issues. At that time, it was believed that the younger Hardy would have to miss about six to nine months of action while recovering from surgery.