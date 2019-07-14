Meghan Markle’s Best Friend, Jessica Mulroney, Flaunts Cleavage In Two-Toned Swimsuit

Jessica Mulroney is known as Meghan Markle’s stylist and best friend. She’s also regularly on Good Morning America and discusses fashion. While most of her Instagram updates are work- or family-related, she shared a swimsuit photo earlier today. The photo showed Jessica lounging in a patio chair outside with a white towel draped over the top.

She wore a brightly colored swimsuit, which was a one-piece with a plunge neckline. It was mostly bright red, with a hint of blue on the left side. She reminded her fans about sunscreen, as she was spotted looking at a couple of tubes of it on the table. Jessica accessorized simply, with light-colored sunglasses. So far, fans have liked the photo over 7,500 times.

On the other hand, Jessica also posted a new Instagram photo that showed her giving her in-laws some love. The post was geotagged at Restaurant Milos, and she wore a cream-colored dress. The first photo showed her posing with her father-in-law, while the second photo showed her giving her mother-in-law a kiss on her cheeks.

It’s not so surprising to see this post, considering how often Jessica shares images with her family. In particular, her adorable kids often show up on her feed. She has twins named John Benedict Dimitri and Brian Gerald Alexander, along with a daughter named Isabel Veronica.

In late June, Jessica shared a sweet picture that featured her daughter. They appeared to be enjoying their day at the pool, as she held her daughter in her arms and pointed at the camera. Jessica wore a white bikini along with reflective sunglasses, and pulled her hair up in a top bun. This Instagram update was a hit with her fans, garnering over 16,000 likes.

Previously, Mulroney opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about her career and her perspective on Canadian designers.

“Styling is such a small part of what I do. I have, like, 10 jobs. People don’t know that I work so much on the back end of things. They think I’m just dressing people. My business is with brands.”

In addition, she explained why Canadian designers can face challenges when trying to expand their brand.

“It’s tough to be a designer. It is really tough to be a Canadian designer. Sometimes all you need is that onetime break and it’ll change your life. If you get your item on a celebrity, that’s almost like the top of the top — a new way of creating business,” she noted.