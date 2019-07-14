Swedish Model Josefine Forsberg Goes Topless And Flaunts Her Tanned Derriere As She Holidays In Turkey

She might be not as popular as her Danish namesake Josephine Skriver, but Swedish model Josefine Forsberg has carved out quite a name for herself on Instagram.

As a matter of fact, her hot pictures and stunning looks have attracted more than one million followers and they seem to be steadily growing with each passing day.

A quick scroll through the hottie’s page shows that she treats her legions of ardent admirers to several bikini and lingerie snapshots quite often. Nonetheless, whenever she drops a new one, it always tends to become an instant hit and fans could be seen asking for more.

Her current snap was no exception, as the model ditched her bikini top, turned her back toward the camera and put her pert derriere on full display. Captured in Turkey’s Antalya which is famous for its beautiful beaches and tourism, the model showed off her perfectly tanned body which added to the sexiness of her look.

The 25-year-old hottie let her damp hair down, ran a hand through her hair and posed next to a swimming pool. As of this writing, and within a day, the snap garnered more than 18,000 likes and about 200 comments where fans and followers showered her with various complimentary words and phrases.

“Slaying that goddess shape,” her fellow model Avital Cohen commented on the picture. “So beautiful,” commented American ring girl and model, Arianny Celeste.

“Dang girl, looking good. Love to be at the poolside with you,” one of her male fans expressed his desire.

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “goddess,” “extremely sexy,” “too hot,” and “you are the definition of perfection,” to praise the model.

Knowing that fans are always eager for more pictures, Josefine shared another snap where she could be seen performing yoga with some of her friends, including Ronnia Fornstedt, Rebecka Genc and Sigrids.

The model opted for a white crop top which she teamed with a pair of yellow shorts while she stretched her body to pose for the snap.

The geotag shows that she’s already back to the Swedish capital of Stockholm and the picture garnered over 2,000 likes within a few hours of going live.

“You all have amazing bodies,” one fan wrote. “Always great photos,” commented another.

While the remaining fans also showed a lot of appreciation for the picture — something that proves that Josefine doesn’t necessarily need to strip down to her bikinis and lingerie to attract fans’ attention.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, the Swedish hottie has extensively worked in Barcelona, Spain, for a long time. Although she carried out paid promotions with many brands on her Instagram, she rose to fame after becoming an ambassador for Lounge Underwear which made her skin-baring pics go viral on the photo-sharing website.

Since then, there is no turning back for her as she continues to gain more and more social media popularity with every new picture.