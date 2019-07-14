Kourtney Kardashian Goes Braless In Clinging Dress During Shopping Trip With Daughter

Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her flawless figure during a shopping trip in Hollywood over the weekend.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed by the paparazzi as she hit the town with her daughter, Penelope Disick, on Saturday.

The two went out for a shopping trip, possibly to celebrate Penelope’s birthday, which was earlier this week. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was photographed wearing a sexy dress that put all of her curves on full display.

Kourtney donned a forest green silk dress that flaunted her ample, braless cleavage underneath. The dress clung to Kardashian in the warm Los Angeles weather, showing off her toned arms, tiny waist, and curvy backside as well.

The mother-of-three had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, a bronzed glow, and a nude lip.

Kourt carried a tan purse and donned matching beige heels. Meanwhile, little Penelope wore a white tank top and matching pants. She had her sandy brown hair parted down the middle and down in a straight style that grazed the top of her shoulders.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Penelope’s birthday, Kourtney Kardashian took to social media to share a sweet message about her only daughter.

“I’m so in love with her. I can’t believe she’s 7. She inspires me to be my absolute best. The things I have learned from her are immeasurable. Unconditional, pure love,” Kourtney captioned a photo of herself with little Penelope.

Before the little girl’s birthday, Kardashian revealed to her social media followers that she was having a hard time processing the fact that Penelope was growing up so quickly.

“My baby turns 7 tomorrow. Gonna go cry myself to sleep,” Kardashian wrote on Sunday night, adding multiple photos from throughout Penelope’s life.

Meanwhile, Penelope’s father, Scott Disick, also took to his Instagram account to pay tribute to his daughter for her special day.

“Happy birthday to my little angel who shows me what life’s about every single day. Love u 2 much poosh,” Disick wrote, calling Penelope by her nickname, which Kourtney also used as the name of her lifestyle blog.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and all three of their children by following the reality stars on their Instagram accounts.