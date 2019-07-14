‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Has Met Her Match In Musician Hunter Price

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis has only been with her boyfriend Hunter Price for almost eight months, but the statuesque redhead believes that she has finally met her match in a good way.

On the current season of Southern Charm, fans haven’t gotten to meet Price, a country singer who competed on the show, America’s Got Talent, but they will, as Kathryn and Hunter met and started dating before shooting wrapped for the season. According to Reality Tea, while Dennis has kept her relationship with Price private, she has been willing to share a few key details. The two met around New Year’s in Nashville where she was out with friends according to the Bravo star.

“I was having dinner with some friends that lived there, and he came, and we clicked. And we’re weird, and he gets my weird, and that’s really weird.”

Dennis expresses that Hunter has been an actual partner, meeting her halfway and always trying to be helpful.

“He’s really sweet and genuine. To be honest with you, I had lost hope that anyone like that existed ever again in life.”

Price is originally from Savannah, Georgia, but he currently lives in Nashville, which is fine with Kathryn, who needed a break from dating someone in Charleston.

Dennis explains that she loves being with someone who is passionate about what they do and has an “artsy” and creative bent that melds well with her own. Despite their own past struggles, the two are open and honest with each other. “He knows me, I know him, we just are very transparent about it.”

It also helps that her friends approve. Kathryn explains that Hunter and Craig Conover clicked from the beginning and doyenne Patricia Altschul approved from their first meeting. “I will say Patricia immediately approved. That’s wild. And I think that speaks highly, right, of him.”

Dennis says that she’s thrilled that she’s with someone that everyone seems to like.

And fans of Southern Charm know that if there’s one thing that Kathryn Dennis knows how to do, it’s to dress for the occasion, and she didn’t disappoint Friday night at a concert with Price, reports Bravo.

Kathryn, who admits that she can be a bit “extra” when it comes to wardrobe, word black from head to toe with fringes, beading and enough sparkle to catch the attention backstage at a stadium concert. Dennis wore her long hair down in long waves, and accessorized with stylish silver bangles. The two posed backstage at Volvo Car Stadium with country singer Luke Combs, and KD tagged the image, #gingerpride.