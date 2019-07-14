Reese Witherspoon Puts On Leggy Display In Sexy Red Dress

Reese Witherspoon commanded the attention of her 18.3 million Instagram followers just a few hours ago when she shared a sexy snapshot of herself rocking a bold candy-red gown.

The photo featured the 43-year-old actress sitting on stairs with her knees pressed together as the high slit on her gown allowed her to put her long, toned legs on display.

The elegant wrap neck halter gown with side shoulder cutouts hugged her bosom in a way that highlighted her curvaceous form while leaving a lot to the imagination.

Reese paired her sexy red dress with matching shoes that appeared to be slip-on with a single band across the toes. Witherspoon joked in the caption that she was taking her shoes off so she could dance.

With her hand placed over her ankle, some of her followers speculated in the comments that the shoes could have had back straps that were unclasped and pushed out of the way before the photo was snapped.

Not wanting to take too much focus off of her bold gown, Reese kept things simple in the cosmetics department with a dark eye shadow to make her eyes pop. The actress also opted for a simple hair style as her blond and brunette locks flowed down her shoulder and neck in loose bouncy waves.

In merely a few hours, her massive Instagram following flooded the sizzling photo with nearly 400,000 likes and over 3,000 comments.

“You are a beautiful person inside and out. I have always loved you as an actress. Thank you for sharing your life on Insta, now I love you as a person too. God bless you and your family,” one fan gushed in the comments.

A few of her fans admitted to wishing they could like the captivating photo more than once.

There were, however, some of her followers that took issue with the candles in the background. One follower claimed the huge amount of dripping candle wax was giving them anxiety. Some even expressed concerns about the candle wax catching on fire.

A few hours after Reese posted the fierce snapshot, 52-year-old Halle Berry also took to the comments to shower the photo with love.

“I MEAN,” Berry penned in all caps before adding a fire emoji to the end of her caption.

In addition to Berry, many others left nothing more than fire and heart emoji in the comments of the sexy snap.