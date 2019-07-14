Former MLB Star Josh Hamilton’s Ex-Wife, Katie Hamilton, Talks About Divorce On ‘Marrying Millions’

Katie Hamilton, the ex-wife of former MLB star Josh Hamilton, has returned to television to share the story of her newfound romance on Marrying Millions, but she hasn’t forgotten her past love. While appearing on the new Lifetime series, Katie opened up about her relationship with the baseball player and talked about how the divorce has affected her, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

Marrying Millions is the latest creation from the minds behind TLC’s highly successful 90 Day Fiancé and its multiple spin-offs, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The show documents the relationships of couples who have fallen in love, but are struggling with a significant wealth gap between them. The first season of the show features six couples, including Katie, whose net worth is approximately $10 million, and her 23-year-old aspiring hip-hop artist beau, Kolton. The two met at Katie’s house when her 18-year-old daughter invited some friends over and he was a part of the group. The pair began dating in secret, but have managed to make it work, despite the wealth gap.

While introducing herself to viewers on the show, Katie acknowledged her ex-husband.

“My marriage ended due to my husband’s substance abuse issues and just some personal battles that he was dealing with,” she said. “The divorce was definitely not something I would have done and just still sorting through how to raise my kids in a way that I didn’t anticipate.”

She added that it took her almost four years to even think about dating but she’s now ready to move on, which is where Kolton comes in.

The following five couples will also be a part of the first season of the series.

Bill and Brianna – Dallas, Texas

Bill is 60-year-old billionaire who has fallen in love with a 21-year-old hostess, Brianna. Bill is hoping to introduce his young love to all his friends, but is concerned that she might not be ready for Dallas high society.

Gentille and Brian – Las Vegas, Nevada

Gentille is a wealthy real estate investor while her boyfriend, Brian, works in construction and still lives with his parents at almost 40. Brian fears his simple life will cause Gentille to lose interest, so he tries to be mysterious, which causes Gentille’s group of friends to be leery of him and his true intentions.

Drew and Rosie – Cleveland, Ohio

Drew is a millionaire playboy who is ready to give his recent college graduate girlfriend, Rosie, everything she’s ever dreamed of having. However, Rosie’s family isn’t supportive of the couple’s relationship. The couple has also yet to reveal how they met, but believe it will only add to Rosie’s family’s disapproval.

Shawn and Kate – Palm Springs, California

Shawn caught Kate’s attention during a conference and the two sparked a romance. Shawn is a millionaire entrepreneur and rapper, who might be a little too focused on his career.

Sean and Megan – New York/New Jersey/Los Angeles

Sean is the heir to a successful publishing company, while Megan is from a working class family. The couple met after Megan applied for a job at Sean’s company. They’ve been together for five years and share a son together, but there is still a bit of uncertainty surrounding their relationship.

Marrying Millions airs on Mondays on Lifetime.