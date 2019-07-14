Courtney Lynne Smits, Miss Virginia & ‘Sports Illustrated’s’ Top 17, Flaunts Chiseled Bod In Bikini

Courtney Lynne Smits is on a roll this year, as she was crowned Miss Virginia during the Miss USA competition. But this achievement was clearly just a stepping stone for Courtney, as she attended this year’s open casting call for Sports Illustrated. And her talents clearly shone, as she was chosen as one of the top girls to move forward. Typically, the publication only moves forward with 16 girls, calling them the “Sweet 16” group. However, this year, SI announced that they were only able to narrow it down to 17 girls.

And when you check out Courtney’s Instagram page, it’s not hard to see why she was one of the luckier girls. She’s been busy modeling in various bikinis for some time now and has some great photos on her feed. One of her newest updates was from two days ago when she shared a series of three photos.

The first photo showed Smits in a white bikini with graffiti-like splatters on them. She posed in front of a body of water, as she popped her right foot and placed her left hand on her head. She tilted her head slightly to the right and gave a huge smile for the cameras. It looked like she may have been oiled up for the shot. Either way, her chiseled body was on full display.

The second photo, on the other hand, was apparently taken before she decided to become the woman she wanted to be. Arguably, she looked great then too, but she didn’t have the same muscles or toned body then. The selfie showed her posing in a black sports bra and bottoms.

In addition, Lynne shared a third photo, which was of her in army gear. Her affiliation as a fifth-generation military member is something she previously opened up about during an interview with Fox News. She spoke about her upbringing.

“We moved a lot. I was born in Germany. My parents always pushed me to do what I wanted to do. I ended up joining the Army just like them. But at the end of the day, they are so supportive of my Miss USA journey and anything I want to do really,” she said.

Courtney also revealed her future goals at the time.