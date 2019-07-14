Olivia Culpo Flaunts Legs For Days In White Minidress

Olivia Culpo put on a leggy display in her latest Instagram pics.

On Friday night, the gorgeous Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and Maxim Hot 100 cover girl updated her Instagram page with a collection of sweltering photos that left many of her fans wanting more. The new pics were shared in anticipation of Maxim magazine’s Hot 100 Experience event, which Olivia will be hosting later tonight.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, last month the stunning supermodel was named the “hottest woman in the world” by Maxim. Ever since topping the magazine’s Hot 100 list, Olivia has become the image of an intense and rather torrid promotional campaign for Maxim’s upcoming event, one advertised all over Instagram. The big moment is finally here, as the Hot 100 Experience is about to kick off later tonight at Hyde Beach and SLS South Beach in Miami.

With the clock now ticking and the start of the highly anticipated event drawing near, a very enthused Olivia took to Instagram to announce that the party is about to begin. Brimming with anticipation, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model shared an eye-catching photo that gave fans a sneak peek at her outfit for tonight.

Clad in a flamboyant white minidress by the renowned Italian fashion brand, Redemption, Olivia showed off her statuesque figure as she posed in an elegant-looking interior. Photographed from the front, the 27-year-old stunner flaunted her endless pins in the dangerously short frock as she looked directly into the camera with an intense gaze.

Olivia showed a great expanse of toned, tanned skin in the jaw-dropping minidress. Boasting a lavish, ruffled overlay that gave buoyancy to her look, the intricate frock skimmed her thighs, making for a chic yet very provocative attire.

An asymmetric hem draped down over her supple legs, drawing even more attention to her chiseled, already copiously exposed thighs. Likewise, her slender arms and sculpted shoulders were also on display, as the head-turning dress featured a halter neck design.

About an hour after sharing the pic, Olivia followed up with a collection of three photos that offered a more detailed view of her dress from different angles. However, this time around, the dark-haired beauty did not pose alone. Olivia was joined by actress and producer Cara Santana for what looked like an impromptu, fun-filled photo shoot that saw the two ladies having fun as they goofed around in hilarious poses.

The snapshots revealed that Olivia’s whimsical dress was a sexy open-back design, showcasing even more glowing, tanned skin for her fans’ pleasure. To make matters even more scorching, the Rhode Island native went braless underneath the daring number.

Not wanting anything to shift away the focus from her glamorous dress, Olivia only accessorized with a pair of understated stud earrings. She added height to her Amazonian frame with white, pointy-toed stilettos.

Meanwhile, Cara donned a vibrant orange frock – a rather conservative turtleneck, long-sleeved, floor-length number that barely showed any skin at all, in striking contrast to Olivia’s revealing mini dress. She paired the boldly-colored dress with strappy silver heels.