Hannah Palmer Exposes Her Chest As She Tugs At Her Bikini Top

Model Hannah Palmer is keeping her fans on their toes with a series of revealing bikini pics lately. And today, she shared two more swimsuit photos, in which she showcased her flirty side. Hannah wore a bright red bikini, with a top that was almost too small for her, with gold chain straps.

The bottoms she wore had a high cut and rested on her waist, as she accessorized with a large, white watch on her right wrist. This isn’t too surprising, considering that she’s an ambassador for KO Watches. Regardless, she didn’t call attention to the watch in the captions but instead joked about how she was pretending to be in Hawaii.

The model wore her hair down in loose waves and a heavy right part. She placed a white flower in her left ear and smiled serenely for the camera as she sat on her knees on an outdoor seat.

The second photo from the set was even more revealing, however, as she tugged at the middle of her bikini top and pulled it forward. This left her chest exposed, and Palmer again smiled sweetly for the camera.

Fans have liked the pictures over 24,000 times since it was posted three hours ago.

That’s not to mention that three days ago, Palmer was spotted in a hot pink bikini that was too small for her. The top barely covered her chest, as she stood in a doorway. She wore her hair down this time in tight curls and a right part. The model also wore a watch again on her right wrist, except this time, it appeared to have a silver face and a black strap.

Fans poured in with nice comments about Hannah.

“So this what PERFECTION looks like!! Wow!! Incredible woman you are!!” noted one Instagram user.

“So what’s annoying about your personality? Nobody is this bomb without drawbacks,” joked another.

Another fan seemed to become completely entranced by the photo and said the following.

“Bold pose, sexy body, lovely face. This is what I feel when I look at you. I want you to show me this picture always. I miss it and miss it. Sexy Girl”

On the other hand, a fan seems to be aware that Hannah is a KO Watches model.

“Nobody’s looking at the watch,” he said, completing the sentence with a winking smiley face. And he might be right, considering how most of the fans seemed distracted by her looks, especially her hair.