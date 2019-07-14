‘Stranger Things’ Star David Harbour’s Contract Includes Season 4 Option

Warning: This article contains Stranger Things Season 3 spoilers.

Fans of the Netflix Original series Stranger Things were left devastated at the end of Season 3 when they were forced to say goodbye to fan favorite, Jim Hopper (David Harbour). Fortunately, as The Inquisitr has already reported, fans were given a glimmer of hope during the vague post-credits scene at the end of the finale.

During the two-minute post-credits scene, viewers observed an army base located in Kamchatka, Russia. The scene reveals that an American is being held in one of the cells, but does not reveal the name of the American. Most fans of the Netflix Original quickly assumed the American must be Jim Hopper.

Screen Rant recently added fuel to the theory that Hopper was still alive by pointing out an option for the fourth season in Harbour’s contract.

TV Line’s Michael Ausiello also shared his thoughts on Harbour and Hopper’s future based on the contract option during a recent Q&A column.

“Harbour’s current contract carries him through a potential fourth season (and possibly beyond), but that doesn’t necessarily mean producers will pick up his Season 4 option. FWIW, the latest Vegas odds put the chances of him/her returning at duh.”

According to Bustle, devoted fans of Stranger Things speculate Murray Bauman’s number, (618) 625-8313, which was mentioned during Season 3, holds the key to Hopper’s future in the series.

The media outlet confirms those who have called the number are met with a vague, but cryptic message.

“Hi. You have reached the residence of Murray Bauman. Mom, if this is you, please hang up and call me between the hours of 5 and 6 p.m., as previously discussed, OK? If this is Joyce ⁠— Joyce, thank you for calling. I have been trying to reach you. I have an update. It’s about… well, it’s probably best if we speak in person. It’s not good or bad, but it’s something.”

The message in combination with Harbour dropping several of the phone number’s digits into his profile picture on Instagram has many fans of the series hopeful the update Murray has for Joyce has something to do with their beloved Hopper.

While Stranger Things has yet to be renewed for a fourth season, fans remain hopeful as Season 3 ended with unanswered questions. Screen Rant notes that many believe the Duffer brothers plan to wrap up the series within the next two seasons, as they do not want the story line to become stale and over stay its welcome.

Hopper turning out to be alive when Season 4 premieres isn’t hard to imagine as the series has previously eluded that a character passed away only to bring them back next season. At the end of Season 1, Eleven seemingly passed away after defeating the monster only to come back in Season 2.

Screen Rant also notes one of the issues with bringing Hopper back for Season 4 is the risk of undercutting the beautiful and emotional goodbye his character had during the finale.

One thing that Stranger Things fans do know for sure is that Barb is dead.