‘Big Brother’ Fans Question Why There Are No Have-Nots Or Slop This Season

Being a have-not or being forced to eat slop in the Big Brother house are tales as old as time. Someone stopped reading those tales in the approach to Season 21, as none of the houseguests have been put on the diet or forced to sleep in a have-not room. This has caused many fans on social media to wonder why this long-running Big Brother trend isn’t happening this season.

Don’t worry Big Brother fans, it’s more than likely coming by the end of Week 4. One of the show’s most notorious alumni, Evel Dick, explained when he thought the have-not trend would start in Season 21 in a new tweet.

Dick has theorized that the upstairs diary room will be the likely place that turns into the have-not room after this Thursday’s live eviction. He believes this is also when slop will be introduced, which would make sense since one member of Camp Comeback would be back in the game full time, and the others would have left the house for good.

This is currently where Ovi Kabir, Kemi Faknule, and David Alexander are residing in Camp Comeback. It’s possible the production staff won’t even have to make-over the room since it is already very uncomfortable for the evicted houseguests to be living in. The beds have springs popping out of them, and has the feel of all the have-not rooms before it.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Fans are definitely ready for the Season 21 houseguests to start feeling the have-not heat and are expressing their desires online.

“These horrible HG’s need to be on slop and sleep in a have not room! They have it way to good in that house. They need the full BB experience. The way I see it now is only POC are the ones being punished and the others are getting away with this behavior,” one viewer tweeted.

“Why no have nots this season? Slop is actually a huge part of the game! People get crazy and anti social which is part of survival in this game. Food is such an important part of all societies and taking that away, really has an impact,” another shared.

For now, it’s unknown how the have-nots will be chosen, if it is implemented after Thursday night’s episode. Sometimes the worst performers in a Head of Household competition will be sent to the have-not room, and sometimes they are chosen by a reigning HOH.

Big Brother airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, and Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.