‘TOWIE’ Star Chloe Sims Puts On Leggy Display In Sexy One-Piece

The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe Sims recently commanded the attention of her followers on Instagram when she posted a dazzling swimsuit shot of herself relaxing in a poolside Cabana in Ibiza. The photo was posted less than 12 hours ago and has already caught the gaze of nearly 10,000 of her followers.

The photo features Chloe in a sophisticated yet sexy one-piece swimsuit that showcased her fabulous curves from every angle as it hugged her body in all the right places. The simple white suit had a low but tasteful scoop neckline and a high-rise brief style cut on the bottom.

The television personality struck a playful pose as she lounged gracefully on an outdoor bed, leaned back on her hands with one leg pointed and extended in front of her while the other was bent at the knee toward her chest. The sun came gently through the slats of the wooden cabana and created shadows around her trim frame.

Chloe opted to wear her hair down for the photo and let it fall naturally around her shoulders. She sported a gorgeous bronze tan and wore only a simple gold necklace to pull her beach-ready look together.

This classy photo came only days after she made headlines on the The Daily Star for posting a snap on her profile that showed a generous serving of under boob.

The racy snap from the actress’ Instagram – which was posted back on Wednesday – featured Chloe in a nude-colored, high waisted bikini.

The suit was designed with an undersized top that covered straight across her large, surgically enhanced breasts. Between being nude-colored and being undersized, the ensemble left little to the imagination.

The swimwear featured in the photo is credited to a boutique called 21 Buttons UK and shows off Chloe’s lean frame and fit midriff with a structured high waisted bottom with tummy ruching and tie detail.

Sims posed for the photo against a backdrop of greenery and accessorized the stylish suit with a white ruffled cover up a large accent necklace and weave mules. The greenery was dressed up with a graphic sign that said, “Wild and Free.” The sign hung near a dream catcher made in colors to match her suit.

In the four days since the sizzling snapshot hit Chloe’s profile, her followers have showered it with thousands of likes as they admin to having all eyes on her busty bosom spilling out of the underside of the top.