‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason & Drew Keep A Promise

Drew and Jason will be spending some quality time together.

Jason Morgan and Drew Cain are anything but close, despite being brothers. As General Hospital fans have seen, they have had plenty of animosity towards each other ever since Jason returned from the dead. Those two will never be very close at all, but it could be that a promise that was made a few months ago may at least have them trying to get to know each other a little better.

Oscar Nero had a vision of his dad, Drew, and his uncle Jason trying to form a brotherly relationship. He knew that they could barely stand to be in the same room with each other and he wanted to do what he could to change that. Once Oscar knew that he was dying, he started making out a bucket list, and one of the things on his list was to make certain that the two men at least try to get along. He figured out a way to do it. SheKnows Soaps teases that Jason and Drew will be keeping their promise to Oscar the week of July 15.

The teen decided that the best way for the guys to get along was to work on a special project together not only for him but for the younger kids as well. Oscar told Jason and Drew a few weeks before he died that he wanted them to build a tree house together in the back of the Quartermaine mansion. That way the young kids, Leo, Danny, Scout, and Jake would have a fun place to play and it would be the perfect opportunity for the brothers to spend time together.

Of course, they reluctantly agreed to do it. You could tell that they were not thrilled by the idea, but they said yes for Oscar. He knew that they wouldn’t be able to say no to him as well. General Hospital spoilers detail that Drew and Jason will be starting the building of the tree house by the end of the week.

Oscar actually had everything all planned out right down to some personal items and messages for his loved ones when his will was read on Friday. The one thing that was the most surprising was the ELQ shares that Oscar supposedly left to Shiloh. That may have been tampered with as it seems unlikely that the teen would have left his family out of his shares completely.

Will Oscar’s plan work? Will Jason and Drew start forming a brotherly bond? Keep watching General Hospital the week of July 15 to find out.