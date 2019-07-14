‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Writers Discuss That Shocking Post-Credits Scene

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the end-credits scenes of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

There were two end-credit scenes at the conclusion of Spider-Man: Far From Home, keeping the film in line with all 22 Marvel Cinematic Universe films before it. Well, except for Avengers: Endgame that is. The second post-credits scene revealed something about two characters in the film that no one saw coming. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) aided Spider-Man and requested his assistance throughout the film, but it was revealed in the credits that they weren’t Nick and Maria after all.

It turns out the duo were actually Skrulls, an alien race which made their MCU debut in Captain Marvel earlier this year. Skrulls are shapeshifters and can take on the form of any creature they want, fooling almost anyone who crosses their path. The two were only Skrulls in this particular film, and not in others before it. Nick was revealed to be off-world aiding other Skrulls in an unknown mission. Now, Far From Home writer Chris McKenna is discussing why he and the other writers chose this twist regarding Nick and Maria, via CinemaBlend.

“It’s funny, there was a very, very early iteration of the Mysterio story that actually did involve the Skrulls that we kicked to the curb early in the story-writing process. Because this really became a con artist movie, essentially, we really went along with how many ways can we deceive the audience? How many twists and turns can we have? It seemed like it was an idea that Jon Watts had kicked around early on that we embraced as something people would love to have. There’s always one final twist, and we would be living up to what we were trying to emulate and celebrate.”

There were plenty of twists in the Far From Home film itself, so for two more to show up in the end-credits was astounding. The Skrulls portraying Nick and Maria were Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and his wife, Soren, who appeared to be the bad guys in Captain Marvel, but really were just looking for a safe haven for their species.

The second twist came mid-credits, and it was the return of the J. Jonah Jameson character. J.K. Simmons reprises his role from the Sam Raimi films as the stern Daily Bugle owner, who ends up outing Peter Park as Spider-Man, thanks to footage Mysterio leaked while on the bridge in London. The third MCU Spider-Man flick will follow Peter’s life now that the world knows his true identity.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters everywhere.