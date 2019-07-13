Karen Gillan Put Shapely Booty On Display During Germany Getaway

Avengers: Endgame star Karen Gillan recently created a lot of buzz when she posted a snapshot that highlighted her curvaceous backside on Instagram.

According to her latest post, Gillan enjoyed a trip to Germany while taking some time out to sightsee. The actress shared the experience with her followers by taking to her account and posting a scenic shot over a river that featured some lovely Germanic architecture. Unfortunately for the 31-year-old actress, it wasn’t the gorgeous view of Germany that caught the attention of her 5.6 million followers – it was her shapely booty.

The photo was posted early Saturday morning. Within less than 12 hours, it had already managed to collect more than 600,000 likes and over 2,600 comments.

In the photo, Gillan stood against a concrete bridge, overseeing a calm river. The weather appeared to be calm and breezy as Gillan’s bold red hair waved and floated off her shoulders.

With her back to the camera, Karen seemed to gaze off into the distance, enjoying the clear view of the classic picturesque architecture.

While many did stop to comment on the beautiful view that Gillan was sharing, many more stopped to comment on the fact that the “Killer of Men” was killing it in her high waisted vintage-inspired acid washed jeans.

The unique, skin-tight pants put Karen’s derriere on full display in the foreground of the photo. This particular pair of denim featured rump-accentuating back pockets and a wash that is notorious for making things appear more round than they seem.

“Most men will like the pic without noticing there’s a crane in the background,” one fan joked in the comments.

Gillan paired the light blue speckled denim with a pink short cap sleeve cropped T-shirt. She wore her mid-length hair down in loose waves. In the distance, the townspeople walked along the river’s edge seemingly enjoying the same outdoor experience as Karen.

This scenic photo of Gillan comes only days after posting a short video clip of herself and a group of women dancing flamboyantly down a hallway and falling down. Other celebs in the clip included former Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey and Angela Bassett.

“No wine was consumed prior to the making of this video,” Gillan captioned.

The women featured in the Instagram video are also the female cast of the upcoming action thriller film, Gunpowder Milkshake, which is being directed by Navot Papushado. The film does not currently have a release date.