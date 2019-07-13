Yazmin Oukhellou Flaunts Curvaceous Break-Up Body In Barely-There String Bikini

Many believe the brunette bombshell took a slight dig at her now ex-boyfriend noting that she built a kingdom 'alone' on her latest Instagram post.

The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou commanded the internet’s attention late last night when she posted a super racy swimsuit shot on her Instagram profile. The TV personality posed for the snap in what appears to be the foyer of her home.

Standing in front of an elegant Victorian-style vanity table, Yazmin struck a seductive pose, shyly looking down and away from the camera as if she had no idea the photo was being taken.

The exotic brunette flaunted her perfect curves and ample bosom in a sexy, barely-there string bikini with an elegant open front duster cover-up.

Yazmin’s sexy swimsuit selection features a super low-rise brief with bedazzled gold hardware along either hip. The top portion of the undersized suit had a front tie with long golden tassels accents hanging down against her taut, tan midriff. The cut of the bikini top left little to the imagination, putting the Yazmin’s surgically enhanced chest on display for internet viewers everywhere.

Oukhellou accessorized the suit with a large, floor-length duster cover up that featured an appealing goldenrod colored floral print against a midnight black fabric. She also opted for a tall black open-toed, chunky heeled sandal that accentuated her shapely calves and toned thigh area.

The photo has been online less than a day seems to really be a hit with her fans and audience, garnering just shy of 11,000 likes and nearly 100 comments already. Viewers of the post seem to enjoy Oukhellou’s swimwear look and were quick to leave feedback though most seemed to be seeking additional information about the busy celeb’s recent breakup from her TOWIE co-star James Lock. As those who follow Yazmin know, it wasn’t too long ago that she opened up about being ready to settle down and get married to James.

The on-and-off screen couple have been dating intermittently for the last two years, though from a public perspective the relationship has seemed rocky at best. Fans on Yazmin’s Instagram were not shy about asking for more information about the break-up or to give her advice.

One follower penned: “Does no-one else think it’s a fake break up? Publicity stunt.”

Others questioned if the split up was to get more screen time in TOWIE.

A third took the time to pen her thoughts on her relationship and warn the young and beautiful Oukhellou that there are plenty more fish in the sea and not to waste her life. “Time is passing so quickly, make the most of being young and carefree. Beautiful girl with so much to offer, you’ll easily find another… Take care,” the individual said.

TOWIE is currently in the middle of its 24th season and new episodes can be seen on ITVBe in the U.K.