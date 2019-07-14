Kendall Jenner & Cara Delevingne Go Topless In Bizarre Workmen’s Overalls Dance

Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne are known for being offbeat. Likewise for having a close friendship, although their hectic schedules mostly see them leading separate lives. Fans of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Suicide Squad actress will be excited to hear that today has brought the pair together. The duo’s appearance definitely came on the bizarre side, though.

Earlier today, Kendall updated her Instagram stories. A video showed the 23-year-old and her 26-year-old friend jumping around in energetic dance kicks on a gravel parking lot – old stone farmhouses and vehicles with British license plates suggested the girls to be out in the U.K.’s countryside. Kendall and Cara were twinning in fluorescent orange overalls with nothing underneath. The girls were seen laughing as they bounced around in black boots.

“Keep going, keep going, keep going, slow mo” could be heard with a British accent.

The girls were matching with more than just their workmen’s gear, though. Alongside donning identical wigs, Kendall and Cara were coordinating with their leg movements and their arm ones – both models had their hands placed over their chests. Unsurprisingly given the outfits, the girls were sending out a fair amount of chest.

The video came with a caption from Kendall.

“Cake back into action @caradelevingne,” she wrote.

Kendall and Cara’s friendship is known for going way back. It’s been nearly three years since the pair was making headlines as part of a supermodel squad that also included Hailey Baldwin and sister duo Bella and Gigi Hadid. As Elite Daily reports, Kendall got herself a tattoo with her famous friends. The media outlet quoted Kendall regarding her thoughts on the gang.

“We all call ourselves the Super Natural Friend Group because we all have such cool individual lives and we’ve been dreaming about them since we were so young. I’m a Scorpio, so I stick to people. If I love you, I love you. If I don’t like you, you’re screwed.”

Kendall’s words seem reflective of the status quo – these models do, indeed, seem to lead “cool” and “individual” lives. Kendall’s recent travels to Mykonos, Greece have shown her acing a Bottle Cap Challenge on a jet ski in an Instagram video. Cara recently updated her account from a sun-drenched poolside setting. Behind the luxury vacations though, these ladies put in the hard graft. Between them, Kendall and Cara are spokespersons for mega-brands including Adidas, Calvin Klein, Dior, Tag Heuer, and Proactiv.

Fans wishing to see more of Kendall and Cara should follow their social media accounts.