‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Soaks Up The Sun In Cleavage-Flaunting Tank Top

Camille Kostek put on a very enticing display in her latest Instagram photo.

On Friday afternoon, the stunning Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition cover girl updated her social media page with a breathtaking sun-kissed snap that sent pulses racing among her vast base of admirers. The new photo – a promotional shot taken for the famous designer eyewear company, Privé Revaux – showed Camille soaking up the sun as she rocked one of the label’s trendy pair of sunglasses.

Reporting from Miami Beach, in Florida, the fair-haired beauty stepped out for some fun in the sun. Armed with a stylish set of aviator sunglasses, Camille had little to worry about as she enjoyed the warm feel of the gleaming sunrays on her beautiful face. With her gorgeous blue eyes shaded from the solar glare, the ravishing supermodel looked radiant as she relished in the warmth and glow of the sun.

Snapped against the background of what appeared to be a public park, Camille showed off her modeling chops as she put the fashionable sunglasses to good use. Channeling her inner seductress, the blonde bombshell struck a seductive pose while sunbathing in the peaceful, seemingly desolate urban landscape.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model tilted her head backward in a sultry gesture as she basked in the golden sunlight with her eyes closed and the chic eyeglasses in place. All the while, her luscious lips were slightly parted in a provocative way that sent temperatures soaring all over Instagram.

For her sun-drenched photo shoot, Camille slipped into a tiny rust-colored tank top, one adorned with a black geometric pattern. Boasting thick straps and a plunging neckline, the daring piece beautifully framed her generous décolletage area, putting her deep cleavage on full display.

Closely cropped to her face and chest, the pic didn’t give any indication regarding the rest of her outfit. Nevertheless, her shapely bust was at the center of attention, as was her glowing, sun-kissed skin.

The 27-year-old stunner showed quite a bit of toned, tanned skin in the low-cut tank top. Her long, golden locks flowed freely down her back and over her shoulders, complementing the bronzed glow of her slender arms and long, delicate neck.

Needless to say, Camille’s sexy photo didn’t go unnoticed by her Instagram followers. The pic garnered a flurry of likes and comments as people couldn’t stop gushing over Camille’s beauty, branding the model as a “golden goddess,” a “queen,” and a “babe.”

“Stunning as always,” wrote one person.

“You’re perfect,” penned another, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“Can you be any more naturally totally superlatively incredible,” asked a third Instagram user.

“Unbelievably gorgeous,” remarked a fourth fan, ending their post with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Totally digging the shades! @camillekostek you look super fly!” read a fifth message, trailed by a litany of flattering emoji.