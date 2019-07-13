‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Gushes Over Catelynn Baltierra In New Instagram Post: ‘I Love You So Much’

Tyler Baltierra is celebrating his wife Cateylnn in a sweet appreciation post on social media. As fans know, the pair went through a little bit of a rough patch before the birth of their daughter Vaeda, opting to separate for a short time to get things sorted out. But since the birth of baby number three, the famous couple appear to be closer than ever and they’re definitely not ones to shy away from expressing their love for one another on social media.

Most recently, it was Tyler’s turn to beam about his wife with an adorable photo and caption shared with his 2.8 million-plus followers on Instagram. In the post, Tyler shared two photos of Catelynn with fans. The first image in the series shows the Teen Mom OG star sleeping on a pillow but looking gorgeous in a face full of makeup. The reality star wears her short locks down and straight while she rests her head.

The second photo in the deck appears to have been taken at an airport. In this particular image, the 27-year-old is wide awake and all smiles. She looks directly into the camera while wearing her short, dark tresses down and straight as well as a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, bright red lipstick, and mascara. In the caption, Tyler tells fans exactly how he feels about his beloved wife.

“My Babe @catelynnmtv????❤️???? I love you so much! (sorry for taking a pic of you sleeping, I know you hate that) I just couldn’t help it! You’re so damn beautiful even when you’re not trying. I’m so blessed to have you & to hold you in my arms every night for the rest of my life #13YearsStrong #MyPartnerThroughLife #MyBestFriend.”

Since the post went live on his account, it’s earned the MTV star plenty attention from his loyal fans with over 230,000 likes in addition to 3,700-plus comments. Some of Baltierra’s followers took to the post to gush over how sweet of husband Tyler is while countless others just let him know that they’re fans of the show. A few others simply commented on the images to let Catelynn know that she looks beautiful.

“She is really beautiful. I wish she saw it more herself,” one follower commented on the post.

“My God! Wish every girl had a man like you!,” another gushed with the praying hands emoji.

“You guys are the best! Favorite couple since teen mom started,” one more raved with a red heart emoji.

The couple welcomed their youngest child, daughter Vaeda, this past April. They also share daughter Novalee Reign together and as fans of the show know, they gave up their eldest daughter, Carly, for adoption when they were both still in high school.

Fans can follow Tyler on Instagram to keep up with all of his gush-worthy posts.