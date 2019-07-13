Catherine Zeta-Jones Sizzles In Low Cut Floral Dress With High Slit

Catherine Zeta-Jones brought both fashion and sexiness to Wimbledon today.

Fresh off the heels of a vacation to scenic Majorca with her husband, Michael Douglas, Catherine, Michael, and their 18-year-old son Dylan Douglas took in a match on Day 12 at Wimbledon in London. The famous trio brought the fashion to the sporting event in new photos that were published by The Daily Mail.

Catherine looked amazing in a floral blue dress with a red, yellow, and green pattern. The sleeves of the sheer ensemble nearly went all the way down to Catherine’s hands but the fabric appeared to be light and airy. The sexy outfit cinches at the waist, showing off Zeta-Jones’ amazing figure and trim waist. The dress also leaves little to the imagination of onlookers with a low-plunging neckline as well as a thigh-high slight that shows off the actress’ toned legs.

The beauty wore her long, dark locks down and slightly waved, accessorizing the look with a pair of big, silver hoop earrings, oversized sunglasses, and white heels. Dylan also looked like he was dressed to impress for the match in a pair of powder blue pants and a short-sleeve button-down shirt with small blue and white stripes. The college student wore an off-white, woven belt and a pair of navy shoes and a big pair of sunglasses.

Michael Douglas looked a little more dressy than his son in a khaki colored jacket and matching pants. The actor also donned a white fedora hat with a black stripe in the middle as he held his phone in the air and appeared to be videotaping some of the action. In the images shared by the outlet, Michael and Catherine’s teenage daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, was nowhere to be seen.

In the past, Catherine has opened up to W Magazine about her beauty and wellness routines, discussing the makeup products that she just can’t leave the house without.

“Small Mason Pearson hairbrush, Charlotte Tilbury mascara, MAC Spice Lip Liner, Marc Jacobs Slow Burn lip color, Clé de Peau Intensive Eye Contour Cream, and the foundation. That’s all for now because the truth is nothing can be done properly in five minutes,” she shared.

The actress also shared some great advice that she received from her mother — something that she lives by on a daily basis. Zeta-Jones shared that her mom told her to “always look your best” because you never know when you could be meeting the President of the United States.