Kylie Jenner Gets Naked Under A Wet Sheet: ‘It Feels Like Summer’

Kylie Jenner appears to have put her all into promoting Kylie Skin, as the 21-year-old’s recently launched brand is already gearing up for a second drop. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star braved a fully nude look under sheer-woven netting for the latest collection’s first promo yesterday, but there’s been an update.

Earlier today, Kylie took to her Instagram stories. Fans were treated to in-depth detail on products that include Coconut Body Lotion and Sunscreen Oil, although they weren’t deprived of the brand’s face posing alongside the merchandise.

Kylie posted an eye-catching snap of herself pictured on the inside lid of her boxed goods. Echoing the case’s pink hues, Kylie herself appeared covered in the color. A pastel pink sheet protected Kylie’s seemingly naked frame as she reclined in a goddess-like pose with her arms above her head.

The star’s bronzed and toned legs were on display alongside her sizzling curvy hips, but the pose wasn’t raunchy. Kylie seemed at peace from closed eyes and a serene facial expression. Her long black locks appeared fresh-looking and wet, as was the sheet clinging to Kylie’s frame.

Kylie added some text to her story.

“It feels like summer,” she wrote with a pink-heart emoji.

Kylie Skin arrived with a bang less than two months ago. The beauty-centric range follows the immense success of the 2015-launched Kylie Cosmetics. The makeup line’s best-selling products have now earned Kylie the status of world’s youngest billionaire. Kylie Cosmetics is something that the young mother mentioned in her welcoming message on the Kylie Skin website.

“Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe it’s finally here! Building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company!”

Loading...

Kylie Skin may be in its infancy, but the brand is making waves. Kylie Skin’s Instagram account already has 1.8 million followers. The brand also receives promotional help from Kylie’s famous sisters. The Kardashians and Jenners are known for taking to social media to help promote each other’s merchandise. Kylie is not the only member of her family to have ventured into cosmetics. Big sister Kim Kardashian is the CEO of best-selling brand KKW Beauty.

Fans are likely pumped to see Kylie Skin’s latest offerings. Those wishing to stay updated should follow Kylie Skin’s Instagram, or simply Kylie’s own account.