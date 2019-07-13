‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers From ‘Men Tell All’ Hint There’s Lots Of Luke Parker Ahead, But It Doesn’t Go Well

The Bachelorette spoilers tease that the upcoming Men Tell All special will be unlike anything fans have seen in any previous season. There is plenty to talk about in this one thanks to Hannah Brown’s wild ride this summer, but the MTA was just taped and spoiler guru Reality Steve is breaking down what happened.

Considering how central Luke Parker has been in Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette season, spoilers teasing that he will be quite prominent during this upcoming special don’t come as a complete surprise. The taping happened Friday evening in Los Angeles and Reality Steve says that Luke was definitely front-and-center for a significant part of it.

Reality Steve shared a handful of Bachelorette spoilers about the MTA taping via Twitter. He said that Luke sat with host Chris Harrison on the stage to talk for two hours before any of Hannah’s other bachelors were even introduced. Of course, viewers will only see a portion of this extensive talk between just Luke and Chris and it will be heavily edited.

The gossip king’s Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Luke remained on stage when the rest of Hannah’s guys were brought out to their seats. Then, the confrontations played out between Parker and the other guys for about another hour of filming.

Viewers will not see Peter Weber, Jed Wyatt, or Tyler Cameron during the MTA. Hannah does make an appearance, as is standard, and Reality Steve tweeted that Luke ended up leaving the stage for good before filming was over. While he was there, Bachelorette spoilers share that he seemingly refused to take responsibility for any of his actions during filming and this frustrated everybody.

“Chris asked him if he was sorry or regretted anything and he said he was sorry for holding Hannah to such a high standard and being a perfect woman.”

The Bachelorette spoilers detail that Hannah will even apologize to viewers for keeping him around so long and she’ll note that she hopes to never deal with him again.

Loading...

“At one point Hannah said that Luke isn’t smart enough to manipulate her, he’s just the embodiment of toxic masculinity and that’s who he is to his core.”

While The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that much of the Men Tell All will revolve around Luke, there will be other guys brought up to the “hot seat” as well. Reality Steve says that Cameron Ayala, John Paul Jones, and Mike Johnson will also get some one-on-one time talking to Chris and there will surely be some banter among the group as a whole.

Up next with The Bachelorette is the overnight fantasy suite dates for Hannah Brown in Greece and this is were things fully implode with Luke Parker. The following Monday should be the MTA and then it’s expected that there is a two-night finale airing on July 29 and 30 to wrap up this wild season.