‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, July 12: Thomas Spooks Douglas To Hasten Wedding

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, July 12 features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), who spoiled his girlfriend at her place of work. He brought Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) takeout and she showed her appreciation with a kiss. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) happened upon the couple and flashed back to her own intimate moments with Wyatt. They saw Sally at the door and Flo suggested that Sally join them to eat, per She Knows Soaps.

Sally refused the offer and then asked Flo if she had updated her address with payroll. She also sent Flo to the graphics department on an errand. Wyatt was irritated with Sally. After Flo left, he wanted to know if she also wanted to send his girlfriend across town. Sally said that he could not blame her for wanting to spend a little time with him.

Sally then decided to enjoy some of the takeout while waiting for Flo. She asked him if Flo made him happy. When Wyatt confirmed that she did, Sally told him that she still had feelings for him and kissed him.

At the Logan estate, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) told Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) that they wanted to tell Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) that they were engaged. Once upstairs, the little boy noticed that Hope was wearing the diamond ring. He was very excited because she was going to be his mother. However, Hope also warned Douglas that it would take some time before she and Thomas tied the knot.

Thomas, on the other hand, had different ideas. In his mind, he said that he hated to do this to Douglas but he needed to speed up the wedding planning. While Hope was downstairs with Brooke, she and her mother debated whether she was making a mistake by marrying Thomas. In the meantime, Thomas had stooped to a new low. He set up a projection of a ghost on Douglas’s bedroom wall. He then woke his son and quickly left the room. Douglas saw the ghost in the room and started to scream, “Ghost! Ghost!” and yelled for his mom.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas plays a trick on Hope to get her to move up the wedding date. pic.twitter.com/T3P2fdYTQy — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 12, 2019

Hope was the first person to enter the room. She tried to comfort the little boy who wanted his mother. Thomas also rushed in and told Hope that the nightmare was the worst that he had had for a while. Hope then decided to marry Thomas as soon as possible so that she could always be there for Douglas.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.