’90 Day Fiancé’: Nicole Nafziger Confesses The Truth About Azan Tefou’s Beauty Shop

Nicole Nafziger is finally coming clean to her mother, Robbalee Fouraker, about the beauty shop she claimed to have opened in Morocco with her fiancé, Azan Tefou, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

Nicole’s family has been concerned about her relationship with Azan since their first appearance on Season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. The couple is now appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and Nicole’s family is even more concerned after learning that she continues to send Azan money, despite his shady behavior, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Most recently, Nicole told her family that she decided to postpone her wedding so that they could invest in opening a beauty supply store, in order to secure additional income for their life together. Nicole told her mother that she has given Azan $6000 towards the store, while he has only contributed $500 towards the business.

While in Morocco, Azan and Nicole told Robbalee that the store was almost finished and that they would take her to see it when it was up and running. Since then, the couple has remained tight-lipped about the store’s progress until Nicole revealed that the store never actually came to fruition. Nicole confessed this information to her sister but has been keeping the secret from her mother to avoid fueling their belief that he’s simply using her for money and access to a life in America.

During this week’s episode, Nicole will finally come clean with her mother about the issues which prevented her from opening the business with Azan.

After being told about the store’s status, Robbalee is noticeably shocked and refused to believe that her daughter had been lying to her this entire time.

“What you’re telling me is that you’ve been lying to me this whole time?” Robbalee questioned in disbelief.

“I mean, if you gotta put it that way,” Nicole responded.

Loading...

Robbalee went on to recall her visit to Morocco and accused Azan of being the reason for her daughter’s dishonesty.

“In Morocco he lied to me about the business and that’s a little unsettling,” she said. “Azan shows his true colors over and over again.”

Nicole’s mother is also concerned about Nicole’s determination to return to Morocco with her granddaughter May in tow. She believes her daughter isn’t financially stable enough to get married and build a life in a new country. She went on to say that “May deserves some structure.”

The rest of the story will unfold during this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on TLC.