Kenya Moore ‘Can’t Wait’ To Show Off Baby Brooklyn On ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 12

Kenya Moore will reportedly showcase her new life as a mom during 'RHOA' Season 12.

Kenya Moore was reportedly axed from her full-time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta after Season 10 due to her failure to showcase her wedding and new life as Marc Daly’s wife but during Season 12, she’s expected to step up her game after appearing in just one episode of Season 11.

According to a July 12 report from Hollywood Life, Moore is “so excited” to be returning to the Bravo TV series and looks forward to showing off her new life as a mom to her 8-month-old daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly.

“She missed the show and is having a great time connecting again with all the ladies and spending more time with them,” an insider revealed.

“Kenya is keeping it real and not holding anything back at all yet again. She can’t wait to show Brooklyn off to all the viewers.”

Although it was not noted whether or not Daly would be featured on the show, he may not be. After all, he never wanted to be seen on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and has been spotted on just one brief occasion.

Ever since it was first confirmed, via Instagram, that Moore had returned to production on the series, she’s reportedly been enjoying the time she’s spent with her co-stars, including Porsha Williams, who is also a new mom. While Moore has butted heads with a number of her co-stars in recent years, including NeNe Leakes, she is said to be in a great place with Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey.

As fans will recall, it was Bailey who caused a stir during the Real Housewives of Atlanta finale episode by having Moore attend her finale party. Although a number of their co-stars were excited to see Moore back on the show, Leakes was caught off-guard and felt that someone should have given her a heads up.

Earlier this month, after multiple sources confirmed Moore would be appearing on the upcoming 12th season of the show, an insider told Us Weekly that the former beauty pageant queen’s role had not yet been confirmed.

“Kenya may be a friend, but it always depends on how filming goes and chemistry with the cast,” the insider explained.

“Kenya could always be upgraded to full Housewife.”

Moore and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta but a premiere date has not yet been set.