Donald Trump Has A ‘High Chance’ Of Losing 2020 Election Without Texan Support, Says State’s GOP

According to Newsweek, the Texas Grand Old Party (GOP) sent out emails to voters urging them to vote for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Although Trump beat Hillary Clinton by nine points in the deep-red state during the 2016 elections and a Democrat hasn’t won a Texas election in 25 years, the email insists that if Texans don’t support Trump in 2020, “there is a high chance it will cost him the election.”

The email highlights many Republican fears, such as open borders and “socialist policies and systems,” and ties them to the Democratic party in an attempt to push Texans to support Trump.

Whether the emails are fear-mongering or not, demographics in Texas are making a gradual shift from Republican to Democrat. For example, Barack Obama lost the state by 16 points in 2012, Clinton lost the state by nine points in 2016, and in 2018, Democrats gained 12 seats in the state’s House, two in its Senate, and two in Congress.

Newsweek reports that this shift is the result of an increasing Hispanic and black population, as well as a boost in the state’s young, urban community — all of which are groups that typically lean Democratic.

According to an Emerson College poll released Tuesday, Trump benefitted from the Democratic debate by gaining ground on all of his Democratic rivals. Per The Inquisitr, he now leads Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, all of whom previously led Trump in the pre-debate Emerson poll.

Texas Republicans have warned that Trump could lose the 2020 election https://t.co/MENVlLXar5 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 13, 2019

Regardless, Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden is still ahead of Trump by six points in a head-to-head with 53-47, and Bernie Sanders also holds a lead — albeit smaller — over the president at 51-49.

“It looks like Trump was a winner from the Democratic debate, as his head-to-heads tightened by about 5 points against all the leading Democratic candidates,” said Emerson Polling Director Spencer Kimball.

But the arrest of accused trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who has frequently associated with Trump, could spell trouble for Trump’s chances of winning the 2020 election. As The Inquisitr reported, Tim O’Brien, the president’s biographer and author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, claims that Trump reportedly felt a bond with the convicted sex offender.

“When I worked on my book about Trump, Trump regularly talked to me about Jeff Epstein and he felt they had lifestyles that were in sync,” O’Brien said on MSNBC’s AM Joy. He also said that the videos discovered in Epstein’s Manhattan townhome could harm Trump.

Trump is also accused of raping a 13-year-old girl, whom Epstein allegedly sexually assaulted afterward.