Elsa Hosk Bares Booty & Tugs At Thong Bikini Bottoms

Elsa Hosk shared a new photo from Amagansett, New York, which is right by the Hamptons. The Victoria’s Secret model posed in a bright, floral patterned bikini. It was light yellow with pink and blue flowers. The first photo of the set was of Elsa facing her back to the camera, which was quite revealing considering it was a thong-cut bikini. She wore her hair down in tight curls and was spotted on the beach, looking out at the ocean.

The second and third photos of the series were taken either before or after the first and showed Hosk hanging out by a wooden beach chair. She also sported sunglasses and a blue baseball hat. In one photo, she stood while looking to her right. And in another, she posed with her side to the camera and placed her hands on a blue umbrella. Although the images were only posted 15 minutes ago, they’ve received over 33,000 likes.

It was just 20 hours ago, however, when Elsa shared another photo where she alluded to being in L.A. in the comments. Perhaps she meant that she’s an “L.A. lady” in New York, but it’s hard to know for sure. In this post, Elsa showcased her toned midriff in a cropped, muted green blouse. She paired this with high-waisted jeans, which she cinched with a Chanel belt.

Elsa’s shoes were also notable, as they were tan with navy blue tips. The model took full advantage of the few props she had behind her and placed her foot on the base of a potted tropical plant for one of the shots. She seemed to accessorize very simply, sporting reflective sunglasses and potentially going jewelry-free.

Previously, Hosk opened up to The Cut about some of her personal details, including her nighttime routine.

“I like to be completely exhausted when I go to bed, so if I worked out and I had a long day that’s enough for me. Then I get on the bed and oof! So nice. Or I have a nice conversation with someone I love. It’s always a nice thing to talk about the day and life,” she noted.

But when she can’t fall asleep, she has a few tricks up her sleeve.

“Watch a movie, always. I fall asleep to a movie every night! I don’t have a go-to movie, but I like Netflix, or whatever I can find. Usually, it’s just noise in the background; I think it’s damage from living in New York, where it’s so noisy,” explained Hosk.