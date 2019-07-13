Heavily Pregnant Amber Rose Looks Unrecognizable In Makeup-Free Shots

Amber Rose’s due date is fast-approaching, as the model is expecting a baby boy in October. As The Daily Mail reports today, the 35-year-old was spotted in Los Angeles, California, while doing a spot of shopping. Amber’s blossoming baby bump was definitely visible, but something else was taking center stage. This usually glammed-up celebrity was wowing with a fresh-faced look that seemed fully makeup-free.

Amber was mostly photographed grabbing a refreshing fruit cup from a local stand. As The Daily Mail reports, the model was out with her mother, Dorothy Rose. While snaps of Amber holding her belly as she placed her order didn’t show her face, the pics before and after she grabbed her snack did.

One photo, in particular, showed Amber’s natural beauty. The model was seen looking right at the camera with a glowing complexion and a peaceful expression. The star’s short brown hair was as low-key as her cosmetics-free face. The same can be said of Amber’s heat-battling wardrobe.

Snaps showed Amber comfortably dressed for a woman rocking a sizable baby bump. She opted for casual black sweatpants, a sleeveless white crop top, and funky cushioned slides with floral embellishments. Simple hoop earrings and a red purse appeared to be Amber’s only accessories.

Amber Rose goes make-up free and proudly displays her baby bump in LAhttps://t.co/UlfmqgyDmx — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 13, 2019

The Daily Mail users are suggesting that Amber’s natural beauty display was a very different look indeed. While popular comments pointed out the disparity between Amber’s look today and her usual appearance, most opted out of leaving further opinions. Fans quite simply seemed stunned by what they were seeing.

“She is unrecognizable here,” one fans said. The comment received over 1,300 upvotes.

“Like a different person without all the make up,” another user wrote.

“Geez makeup completely transforms her,” a third fan said, clearly taken aback.

Amber and her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, announced their baby news back in April. The model’s October due date will make her a mother of two; Amber is a parent to Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, with rapper Wiz Khalifa. The 6-year-old recently featured in an Instagram video with his pregnant mother. The video (seen above) showed the model in her more standard glammed-up look. Amber was rocking a blond wig and eye makeup.

It looks like this famous face is taking it easy as her pregnancy progresses. Celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian and Eva Longoria and also known for having toned down the glam while expecting.

Fans wishing to see more of Amber should follow her Instagram.