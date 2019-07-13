R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Were Reportedly Booted From His Residence At Trump Tower In Wake Of His Arrest

R. Kelly was arrested on federal sex charges on Thursday while walking his dog in Chicago.

Singer R. Kelly has been arrested yet again, this time for federal sex charges. The 52-year-old was walking his dog in Chicago near his residence at Trump Tower when the arrest occurred. This comes five months after the singer was released from jail on bail after being arrested for other sexual charges. In the wake of Kelly’s arrest, his two girlfriends, 23-year-old Joycelyn Savage and 21-year-old Azriel Clary, were promptly booted from the Trump International Hotel & Tower where they all had been staying together. The ladies have been involved with the controversial singer for a long time and will now need to find other living arrangements, according to Yahoo News.

Many have wondered why anyone would want to be romantically involved with Kelly, particularly after the egregious crimes he’s been accused of. Many women have come out to accuse the singer of sexual abuse, some of whom were only in their early teens when the claim the abuse the happened. In addition, there was a video that shows one instance of Kelly’s alleged abuse that was handed over to law enforcement. While most of the nation has long since lost their respect for the singer, there are the lone few that continue to stand by him. Savage and Clary refuse to quit supporting him.

Savage’s family has long brought up concerns about their loved one being so close with Kelly. They’ve even worried that he could be brainwashing her like he allegedly did to some of his past victims. However, Savage continuously refutes these claims, saying she is with the singer of her own free will. During a bizarre interview with Gayle King earlier this year, both Savage and Clary fiercely defended their relationship with him.

Clary addressed Savage’s family’s claims that the girls were being brainwashed by Kelly in an emotional tirade in which she suggests that both their parents had been bribed by the media to make these disturbing claims against the singer, according to Capital Xtra.

For more than 2 decades, R. Kelly has faced allegations of sexually abusing minors. Here’s what we know about the accusations. https://t.co/zggXQbWyrB — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 12, 2019

Loading...

“You guys believe in some f***king façade that our parents are saying. This is all f***king lies for money, and if you can’t see that, you’re ignorant and you’re stupid.”

The girls went on to explain their bizarre joint relationship with the much older singer. Clary described the three of them as family, noting that each girl did get their own individual time with him.

“There are people all over the world that have multiple girlfriends. It’s no different,” she said.