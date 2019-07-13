Reality Steve’s Spoilers Reveal Windmill Romp Scoop: Who Was ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah’s Frisky Partner?

Hannah Brown’s overnight fantasy suites are coming up during Episode 9 of ABC’s The Bachelorette 2019 season and fans cannot wait to watch these air on Monday night. There has been a lot of buzz about some intimate moments she shares with one of her remaining men and now spoiler king Reality Steve says he’s got the scoop on this. According to his latest spoilers, it’s Peter Weber rather than Tyler Cameron or Jed Wyatt who is involved in this jaw-dropping windmill escapade.

Filming for The Bachelorette Men Tell All special took place Friday night in Los Angeles, and Reality Steve’s got spoilers about what went down. The audience was shown the episode set to air on Monday night and this means that those in the audience know exactly what happened during Hannah’s overnights.

According to a Twitter thread by Reality Steve, Monday night’s episode makes it clear which of Hannah’s final guys got the chance to get frisky with her in a windmill. The Bachelorette spoilers from an earlier preview had revealed that Hannah will throw this bombshell out when she argues with Luke Parker in Greece, but she had not detailed which of her other guys was involved.

Some viewers had speculated that this wild romp may have happened with Jed during their date in Amsterdam. However, Bachelorette spoilers had teased that it took place at some point during the next round of dates in Greece.

Fans were not sure if they would get to see any of this windmill craziness during the upcoming show, but Bachelorette spoilers reveal that viewers will not be left entirely in the dark. Reality Steve didn’t share a lot of context about how this plays out, but it sounds as if the intimate windmill rendezvous is part of Peter and Hannah’s upcoming overnight date.

It looks like Bachelorette fans are a bit shook by this across social media. Many thought for sure it was Jed who was Hannah’s partner in this, and others suspected it was Tyler due to the chemistry the two share. It seems fairly likely that Hannah will get quite close to both of those guys during their dates as well, but spoilers tease that Peter is the one who will probably forever be known within the franchise for his intimate time with Hannah in a windmill.

After Reality Steve revealed that tidbit on Twitter, one person responded and tweeted that people who were at the Men Tell All taping said that Hannah named Tyler as her partner for this buzzworthy escapade. However, Reality Steve insisted again via Twitter that it was Hannah and Peter who were in the windmill together.

While it certainly sounds as if Hannah Brown greatly enjoys her windmill time with Peter Weber, The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that this won’t be enough for him to score the final rose. Viewers will learn a lot more when Episode 9 airs on Monday, July 15, and fans are anxious to see how this plays out.