‘Below Deck Med’ Adds Author June Foster As The Third Stew

Now that the staff and cast juggling on Below Deck Med seems to be over, it’s time to meet the new third stew to see if she is up to the task, or if she will go by the way of Chef Mila who was fired by Captain Sandy as she helms the Sirocco through the Mediterranean Sea.

The first few charters through the French Riviera have been bumpy at best, but Distractify reports that next week will bring some new blood and new challenges aboard the yacht. Now in the galley is Anastasia Surmava whipping up some meals for the crew and guests, but that left chief stew Hannah Ferrier down one employee.

Captain Sandy will be interviewing and hiring June Foster in the third stew position, and she comes with glowing credentials, certified by the Super Yacht Academy and the Royal Yachting Association. Foster has experience as a stew and a deckhand, and also is the author of a novel called The Girl and the Golden Leaf. Her experience as a deckhand can’t hurt as it seems that someone will have to pick up the slack for Jack.

Newbie June has an active Instagram account which should have a jump in followers when she makes her debut this week.

Foster introduced herself by saying she does a bit of everything.

“I’ve always been a bartender or server, but also I love traveling, so I put two of my favorite worlds together and got into yachting. I’ve been working in the south of France for four months. I don’t speak a lick of French, but I don’t think I ever will.”

The addition of Foster in Hannah’s crew of stews will be particularly welcome when the newest guests coming aboard the yacht are announced as the picky Lauren Greenfield from the documentary The Queen of Versailles. On her preference sheet, Greenfield has been clear that she expects “fine dining.”

Foster in thrown into the deep end, and Hannah notes “it’s definitely not an ideal situation to have a stewardess come on board, like, two hours before we pick up charter.”

Next week, the pressure will be mostly on Anastassia, who is doing her first charter as the official chef for the yacht. The last charter was an easygoing family who seemed to like everything, and left a large tip, but something tells us that the same won’t be said for the upcoming launch.