‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Shows Off Cleavage In Tiny Cheetah-Print Bikini

Maxim hottie Kara Del Toro shared a scorching hot new photo with her Instagram followers on Saturday that likely left a lot of them drooling. In the picture, Kara is wearing a cheetah print bikini barely big enough to handle her voluptuous cleavage. According to the caption, the photo was taken in Miami, but it doesn’t seem like anyone noticed that since most of the commenters seemed focused on the photo in front of them.

“Flawless,” wrote one fan.

“What a beautiful woman,” another wrote.

Based on some of her previous posts, it looks like Kara is in Miami for Sports Illustrated Swim Week. As CBS Miami reports, the event is happening in South Beach this week and models have swarmed in to participate in several fashionable events like runways shows and pop-up shops.

Sports Illustrated is also hosting an open casting call for its very prestigious swimsuit edition. Although she’s been featured on SI.com a couple of times, Kara hasn’t made it to the pages of the magazine just yet. According to the website, she participated in one of their casting calls last year.

But the 25-year-old Texan beauty has had success in other areas as she’s previously landed contracts with Guess and Carl’s Jr.

She also appeared in a very steamy shoot with actor Colton Haynes for Harper’s Bazaar China.

“Colton Haynes was so easy to work with and so down to earth, I had a lot of fun at that shoot,” she said of that opportunity in a 2016 interview with Toronto Paradise. “Luckily most of my experiences with other models or celebrities on set have been great, I find if you treat everyone with an equal amount of respect, kindness, and professionalism they usually do the same in return. We always end up goofing off on set anyways.”

During that interview, she also revealed that if she were still living in Texas, she would probably be a high school teacher. There are likely several of her Instagram followers who’d want to take her class, no matter the subject.

Loading...

Kara went on to say that now that she’s a Los Angeles resident, fully immersed in the fashion industry, she’d probably have a fashion-related job if this whole modeling thing fell through.

But based on her recent Instagram photos and the fact that she now has one million followers on the social media platform, it looks like modeling is working out so far and she likely won’t be looking for a new career anytime soon.