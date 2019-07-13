Controversial Video Of Donald Trump Kissing Campaign Aide Alva Johnson Released To The Public

Back in February, President Donald Trump’s former campaign aide Alva Johnson filed a lawsuit in which she claimed that Trump forcibly kissed her without consent. Trump and his White House have denied the allegations and claim that the incident, which allegedly took place in August 2016, was nothing more than a playful encounter.

Now, CNN reports that Trump’s attorney Charles Harder released a video of the encounter that he claims clears Trump. Johnson’s side isn’t convinced — they say the video supports her story.

In a Wednesday court filing. Harder said that the video doesn’t show Trump kissing Johnson in the forceful manner that she claims.

“The two have a very brief, innocent interaction that is mutual — and not forcible,” Harder wrote before claiming that Johnson’s allegations “are entirely false.”

In response, Johnson’s team said in a subsequent court filing that “the video shows exactly what Ms. Johnson alleged happened to her: an unwanted kiss from Defendant Trump.”

Although U.S. District Court Judge William Jung dismissed the lawsuit last month as a political dispute, he allowed Johnson to refile “an amended complaint within thirty days.” Since then, both parties have continued to file motions and on Friday, Jung agreed to extend his initial deadline to July 29.

Back in February former Trump campaign staffer Alva Johnson claimed Trump forcibly kissed her without her consent when they were alone in a campaign RV. Newly released video proves she lied. pic.twitter.com/rTSvjKuciA — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 11, 2019

Trump has been plagued by sexual assault accusations for the duration of his presidency. Per The Inquisitr, Tim O’Brien, the president’s biographer and author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, recently discussed Trump’s relationship with disgraced financier and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, as well as a lawsuit that Raw Story reports accused Trump of raping a 13-year-old girl.

“When I worked on my book about Trump, Trump regularly talked to me about Jeff Epstein and he felt they had lifestyles that were in sync,” O’Brien said on MSNBC’s AM Joy.

#BREAKING: Trump attorneys share video of moment campaign worker says Trump forcibly kissed her https://t.co/nLPddPtBdW pic.twitter.com/y14V6KCTDI — The Hill (@thehill) July 11, 2019

According to the rape lawsuit against Trump, the victim “loudly pleaded with Defendant Trump to stop but with no effect.” Trump reportedly responded to the victim’s pleas by “violently striking Plaintiff in the face with his open hand and screaming that he would do whatever he wanted.”

The same woman claims that Epstein raped her after Trump, and both men reportedly tried to keep her silent with threats of harm to her family. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Epstein is alleged to have threatened his young victims using private investigators that followed them and their families. In one case, the investigators allegedly drove one of the victims’ parent’s car off the road.

To date, at least 24 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct.