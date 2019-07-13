Georgia Fowler Goes Topless In Artsy Black And White Shot

New Zealand-born model Georgia Fowler stunned her 947,000 Instagram followers recently with a particularly steamy black and white photo. In the photo, which received over 10,000 likes in just an hour, Fowler posed wearing a pair of high-waisted pants that were belted tightly at the waist. She accessorized the look with a ton of necklaces, rings, and bracelets, and absolutely nothing else.

Fowler referenced her necklace layering in the caption, cheekily commenting on the need to wear layers, though she’s wearing very little at all in the photo. Fowler’s hair was pulled up in a messy bun, and she opted for a very natural makeup look. The shot was in black and white, lending the picture a bit of an artistic vibe. Since the photo was fairly closely cropped, not much in Fowler’s background is visible. It seems as though she was simply posed outside of a house somewhere, and the geotag only clarified that she was spending time in sunny Los Angeles, California.

Fowler isn’t as big of a household name as many of the other Victoria’s Secret models, but the Kiwi beauty actually strutted her stuff on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway for three years, from 2016 to 2018.

As Vogue UK reports, the beauty began her career in the industry when she was just a teenager, and has learned a lot in the years since then.

“I wish I’d known not to take anything personally. Getting cast isn’t really about whether you’re the most beautiful or not, it can be for so many reasons. I’d tell myself to take it all with a pinch of salt, and always love yourself and it’ll be okay. You can’t be everyone’s favorite, so you shouldn’t even try and change yourself.”

She also spilled about what makes being a model such an exciting career, in her opinion.

“Just the ability to morph into any character you’ve always wanted to be. I always find it quite fun. It’s being able to do so much more than just being an image.”

Fowler frequently flaunts her enviable physique in selfies on Instagram.

A little less than a week ago, Fowler shared a triple Instagram update where she donned a neon green and zebra print bikini and a pair of knee-high socks. She posed on a beach with a soccer ball beside her, and a pair of cleats in one shot as she kicked the ball.

While she may have less than a million followers now, that may very well change if the Kiwi beauty continues to keep posting such gorgeous shots of herself.