Cardi B’s Shares Childhood Snaps Of Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello & Herself, Instagram Basically Loses It

Cardi B is known for getting creative on social media. The rapper has updated her Instagram to promote “South of the Border” – the newly-released track from British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran features Cardi alongside American-Cuban artist Camila Cabello. The update sent fans a reminder of the song’s title, plus Cardi’s signature offbeat delivery method.

Cardi’s picture came as a collage of childhood snaps. A young Sheeran featured on the far left – the Brit’s nerdy glasses and trademark red hair were clearly visible, although his rosy cheeks and grin are likely what got fans melting. The Invasion of Privacy rapper is featured in the middle. Despite the photo being a childhood one, it sent fans Cardi’s iconic hard-hitting facial expression, plus a little attitude from a waist-placed hand. While the picture was clearly Cardi some decades ago, the rapper’s features very much resembled her current 26-year-old face. The final photo showed Cabello in a grinning snap complete with cute pigtails, pink hair ties, and an infantile outfit of overall-like reds covering a white shirt.

Instagram is basically losing it.

“Y’all are too cute!” was a popular comment from singer and actress Antonique Smith.

“Oof idk what to say,” another fan wrote.

“Best post of the day!!!” came from one fan who was especially pumped.

It looks like the track’s three artists have been taking to social media with full force over the collaboration. Just yesterday, Camila posted an Instagram video of herself with Sheeran. Her video came with a powerful caption.

“This is probably one of the most surreal things I’ve ever seen, Ed’s team sent me this from our session in Nashville when we were writing my verse for south of the border, I just saw it in the car and had this weird surreal feeling of being 13 years old listening to “be like you” and “autumn leaves” and “fall…”

Camila’s video received a prompt reply from the Divide singer.

Loading...

“You’re a gem. Thanks for being so awesome and lovely and sharing your wonderful talent on this record. Your mum is a hero too,” Ed wrote.

Celebrities posting childhood pictures has become somewhat of a trend. In the reality television world, fans are treated to throwback snaps from the likes of Kim Kardashian and her famous sisters. Over on morning television, anchors such as Kelly Ripa will take to social media to share cute snaps of themselves as kids. The world of music delivers with the same caliber. Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Beyonce, and Justin Bieber have all shared photos of themselves as youngsters.

Cardi’s update proved immensely popular, racking up over 400,000 likes in just 50 minutes.