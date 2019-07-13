Kate Upton Bares Cleavage On A Yacht In A String Bikini

Kate Upton had some fun in the sun on a yacht and decided to share it with her millions of fans on Instagram. In her most recent photo on Instagram, the 27-year-old blonde bombshell is wearing a silver-gray bikini as she lounges on a yacht under the sunlight.

It’s a very picturesque shot, one that was clearly appreciated by Upton’s Instagram followers.

“Wow!!! What a view,” wrote one fan who didn’t specify whether he was talking about Kate or the photo’s beautiful location.

“Dreaming of spending a weekend with u,” wrote another besotted fan.

In Upton’s recent Instagram photos, she hardly looks like a woman who became a first-time mom months ago. She welcomed her daughter, Genvieve, in November last year.

In an interview with Extra in January, she chatted about motherhood and shared that even though she missed her child when she was away, it felt good to get some free time from mommy duties.

“It’s that weird mixture,” she said. “I probably shouldn’t be saying this, but it’s kinda, like, nice to, like, bust out of the house a little bit, get away, but always sad. I always miss her.”

She also shared a funny story about how she and husband, MLB player Justin Verlander, chose their baby’s name. It looks like they didn’t settle on a name until after she was born and even then, they struggled to make a decision.

“It’s so high-pressure,” she added. “We were going back and forth, even in the hospital we were going back and forth, and Justin had some real name-commitment issues.”

It seems that Upton eventually gave up but ended up getting her way anyway.

“He knew that Genevieve was my favorite so I just left him to fill out the paper work [sic] I was like I can’t deal with that right now,” she said.

Loading...

It looks like motherhood hasn’t completely slowed down her modeling career. Kate, a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover girl, recently revealed that she’ll be in an upcoming issue of Health magazine. She didn’t offer too many details about the shoot but the behind-the-scenes photo hints that it will showcase her natural beauty, as the setting looks laid back and the makeup seems minimal.

Kate got a lot of compliments and support from her fans in the comments, so it seems like they’re looking forward to seeing her show off her modeling skills in a magazine again.