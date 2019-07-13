WWE Rumors: Former World Champion’s Return May Be Held Off For Another Month

Despite months of vignettes and promos, the in-ring fun may still be a ways off.

For weeks and months, fans have watched vignettes and promos for the “Firefly Funhouse” put together by former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. He hasn’t been in the ring for a very long time and everyone keeps waiting for him to actually come back down the aisle and have another match. Unfortunately, it appears as if he won’t be be making his in-ring return for a while longer even though his puppet friends are popping up everywhere.

It’s been a rather weird journey back onto WWE television for Bray Wyatt, and one that still isn’t complete. His vignettes for the “Firefly Funhouse” have shown off a brand new version of the superstar, but with little traits of his old self peaking through now and again.

Wyatt’s time in the funhouse has been creepy and spooky, but fans are desperate to know what his style will be once he’s back in the ring. There have been numerous big events and chances for him to return to Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live, but it simply hasn’t happened.

While things end up changing all the time in WWE, it’s possible that the original plans for Wyatt’s in-ring return may still be on schedule. According to WrestleVotes, the promotion was originally waiting for him to make his “redebut” at SummerSlam next month.

Getting a ton of questions re: Bray Wyatt. I know this – prior to Bischoff & Heyman taking over, the plan was for him to redebut & wrestle AT SummerSlam. I can’t confirm if any of that has changed. I’m confident he’ll be at SummerSlam. Whether that’s his first appearance is TBD. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 13, 2019

While WrestleVotes isn’t directly affiliated with WWE, they are often times correct with their reports and rumors. If they’re wrong, they are more than willing to admit it, but they are often spot on with the things they bring forth.

As the “Firefly Funhouse” vignettes continued, it seemed like Bray Wyatt would be back in the ring quite soon. However, he hasn’t appeared in a new episode for weeks and it’s been kind of strange that he’s simply disappeared from existence yet again.

While it’s true that his puppet friends have appeared in the background of backstage segments, Wyatt has been noticeably absent.

WWE

A couple of weeks ago, WWE dropped a major bombshell by hiring Paul Heyman as the Executive Director of Raw. At the same time, they brought back Eric Bischoff to head up SmackDown Live, and a lot of things are going to change over the course of the coming weeks and months.

It’s not known if Bray Wyatt’s wrestling return is still going to be held off until SummerSlam, but that is quite possible. If he’s going to have a match, there will need to be a build-up of some kind for it. That would mean Wyatt being back on WWE television soon and finding an opponent to face and torment.