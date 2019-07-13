Kate Upton Shares Photo Of Her Sexy Post-Baby Body In Bikini

Kate Upton just gave birth nine months ago but that would be hard to guess from the photo she shared on Saturday.

The bikini model posted a snap in which she was wearing a sexy snakeskin bikini on the deck of a boat. The photo, taken from above, gave followers a full view of the beauty’s ample cleavage as well as her slim abs and toned legs. Upton had her face turned away from the camera but her hair fell loose down her back as she gazed ahead at a beautiful rock formation in the sea.

Upton welcomed her first child, Genevieve, in November, and it seems as though she wasted no time getting her body back in shape. Just about one month after giving birth, she shared on Instagram that she had already began working out with the Strong4Me program, which she helped create with her fitness trainer Ben Bruno.

In an interview with Haute Living, the model said she created the 12-week program to “help empower women to feel strong and confident about themselves and their workout routine,” adding that it took her 10 years of “trial and error” to find a workout program that was practical for her and generated results.

The program consists of 30-minute workouts that are divided into 4 phases of 3 weeks each. With minimal equipment, it is a workout anyone can do anytime, anywhere, she said. The workouts can also be adapted to any fitness level. She also said that the program had low impact exercises to reduce stress on joints, adding there are no burpees or jumping exercises. The company also partnered with Urban Remedy, which delivers healthy ready-to-eat meals to anywhere in the country.

Upton said that she was able to do the program while she was pregnant.

It certainly looks like the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model did the right exercises during and after her pregnancy because her body looks fabulous.

Upton, 27, is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, and they share a love for fitness. In November of 2017, Verlander shared a video that showed Upton pushing him uphill on a sled.

But it hasn’t always been easy. In December, Upton shared on Instagram how she had been struggling with exercising and eating right. She explained how difficult it was to stay on track during the holidays. She also said she wasn’t going to get down on herself but rather try and be motivated to lose the baby weight.

It looks like her hard work has paid off.