Rita Ora Bursts Out Of White Bikini Top In Energetic European Performance

British pop superstar Rita Ora has been jetting from one country to another for performances lately. Most recently, she spent some time in Hungary, performing as a headliner for the EFOTT 2019 festival. Ora shared a sizzling series of ten photos that showcased the performance and shared some of the energy with her Instagram followers.

In the first three photos, Ora rocked a majorly sexy outfit that showed off her physique perfectly. The pants were a pair of high-waisted, brightly-patterned pants that would be perfect for high energy choreography. The top, however, amped up the sex appeal. Ora wore a white triangle bikini-style top that showed off some major cleavage, as well as an expanse of her toned stomach. Ora’s curves were practically bursting out of the top, and she accessorized the look with several bracelets on each arm and stacked gold necklaces around her neck.

In the first photo, Ora stuck her tongue out and stretched seductively for the camera. She grinned at the camera in the second shot, and in the third, the photographer captured her mid-performance, belting out a song. Ora’s blonde hair was down in loose waves for a casual yet sexy vibe that her followers loved.

She ended up sporting a jacket that matched her brightly-patterned pants, covering up the white bikini top momentarily as she continued her performance. She also rocked a pair of orange-framed sunglasses for her second look. One of the photos in the series is a majorly steamy shot captured of Ora whipping her hair back as she semi-squats, the jacket top opening slightly to reveal some of her chest.

Loading...

In order to bring her followers a taste of the full experience, Ora also shared a few shots that captured the ambiance of the performance. One photo showcased the truly elaborate set up that Ora put together, as she’s pictured with a group of her dancers in front of a stage illuminated with swirling lights.

The pop star also shared a cheeky photo of the crowd, where one fan held up a sign that asked “Rita will you marry me?”

She finished the series of photos off with a cool shot taken from behind. Ora is visible in the middle and rocked a white bikini top and pants in the shot. She was surrounded by a group of her dancers, who are in all black with running shoes. In the photo, Ora gazed out at the massive crowd who came to see her perform.