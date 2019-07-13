Ed Sheeran Opens Up About His Battle With Anxiety

Ed Sheeran's anxiety has kept him home and caused him to limit his group of friends.

Anyone who struggles with anxiety knows how much of a challenge it can be. It can hold you back from doing the things you enjoy and living the life you know you deserve. Unfortunately, this mental disorder is becoming increasingly common. It affects millions of people, and not even celebrities are immune from it. Hit singer Ed Sheeran recently opened up about his own battle with anxiety and the way it has caused him to alter the way he lives completely, according to Fox News.

Sheeran is in the midst of an extremely successful career as a musical artist. He has fame, money, and just about anything he could desire. Nevertheless, anxiety has kept him from truly enjoying this peak in his life. In fact, the fame has contributed even further to his stress. The 28-year-old has sold over 150 million albums and his last tour alone yielded around $628 million.

Everywhere Sheeran goes, he’s followed by hoards of fans and cameras. While some in his position might enjoy the attention, Sheeran is not an extroverted person. He enjoys spending time with only a few close friends and doesn’t like being constantly thrust into the public eye.

In an interview focused upon his latest album, the “Shape of You” singer revealed that he avoids going out because of the interactions he has with strangers. While he doesn’t mind fans coming up to him and having a conversation, he explained that many pleasant interactions are spoiled by fans ending the conversation by asking for a photo with him.

“I have social anxiety. I don’t like large groups of people, which is ironic given I play shows to thousands of people. I feel claustrophobic and I don’t like being around many people. I have no problem with talking to people. But it’s when people film me and stare at me. It makes me feel weird. It makes me feel like I’m not human. If you want to come up to me and have a conversation with me. Even if we’ve never met, just come up. But what instantly cuts me off is that you’re having a moment with them which is so genuine and so nice and then at the end they ask for a picture.”

She is the one girl, and we know it's true! Congratulations, Ed and Cherry! ❤️ https://t.co/ITWt2kpRNp — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 13, 2019

Loading...

Sheeran claims he’s changed a lot of aspects of his life to keep his anxiety from getting out of control. After finding that his phone seemed to be a trigger, he’s tried to use it less and only checks his email a couple times a day if that. He’s also greatly decreased his friend group, sticking with a few close friends that he completely trusts. In doing so, he is able to let go of fears that the people surrounding him are only his friend because of his fame and wealth.