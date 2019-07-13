Former Arizona Teacher Brittany Zamora Sentenced To 20 Years For Molesting A 13-Year-Old Student

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Arizona elementary school teacher Brittany Zamora was arrested earlier this year for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old student multiple times in her car and classroom, going so far as to grope the boy while the pair were just feet from other students.

According to MSN News, Zamora was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday after she pleaded guilty to the charges of molestation. Although the sentence is the lowest possible for her crime and she will get 478 days of credit for time served, Zamora will be on probation for the remainder of her life and must register as a sex offender.

Zamora apologized to the victims and their families, as well as her own family, and claims to want to focus on getting a degree behind bars, attend counseling, and focus on her future.

“I am a good and genuine person who made a mistake and regret it deeply,” Zamora said. “I lived my life respecting and trying to obey every law. I’m not a threat to society.”

But despite her portrayal in the courtroom, Zamora reportedly blamed the child she molested for her behavior and played the victim outside of court. In addition, the sexual abuse she inflicted didn’t appear to affect her during the emotional hearing, save for moments when she teared up during statements that were directed at her and when her mother pleaded to the judge for leniency.

“Ms. Zamora lures these boys, earns their trust and then takes advantage of them purely to fill her own sexual desires,” said the mother of a boy Zamora asked to keep watch while she had sex with another student.

“She used her position of power to molest a child. She’s a pedophile and no different than if a man were sitting in her place right now.”

Per The Inquisitr, Zamora reportedly began flirting with the boy she molested after flirting with him in a classroom chat group. The flirting led to her sending the boy a picture of her naked, and from there the pair’s relationship escalated into sexual encounters and racy messages. Eventually, the boy’s parents discovered the explicit messages through an app they installed on his phone to monitor his activity. Zamora also allegedly sent naked photos to a second student.

Zamora married her husband Daniel in 2015. The pair have known each other since she was 16, although they don’t have children. Daniel was reportedly named in a lawsuit filed by the family of the victim — against both Daniel and Liberty Elementary School District, where the sexual abuse took place — which claims that he failed to alert the authorities after he learned of the sexual abuse.