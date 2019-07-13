Juliana Herz Dons Thong Bikini In A See-Through Pool

Costa Rican model Juliana Herz shared a brand new bikini pic on Instagram today, and it looks like she’s enjoying the sun in beautiful Monaco. The post showed the model sitting at the edge of a pool with see-through walls, which made for a unique bikini pic.

The model was spotted sitting on the edge of the pool on her knees, as she faced her back to the camera diagonally. This left her bare derriere out in the open. Additionally, the model propped her left arm on the side railing, and looked at the camera over her left shoulder. She was immersed in water from her chest down, and her hair looked wet. She gave a serious and sultry look for the shot, which has been liked by over 17,000 fans in the first hour since it was posted. This included a like from Victoria’s Secret Angel, Sara Sampaio.

Juliana’s shared two photos that have been geo-tagged in Europe, with her prior post being geo-tagged in Portofino, Italy. The photo she updated her fans with had a romantic vibe, as she wore a flowy floral dress and posed with a rose in her right hand. She leaned against a railing with her left arm, and looked over her left shoulder into the distance. The model wore her hair half up, half down, and looked serious. Because the photo was taken at night, it was hard to see what was behind her, but it’s possible that the balcony she stood on had a great view of the city.

At one point, Juliana dated Joe Jonas. This was around 2016, and E! News reported at the time that it wasn’t serious, but that they were dating.

Later on in 2017, the model was featured on “Kicking and Screaming,” and talked about her experience with Fox News.

“I got along with all of the girls really well, I would say. I mean … you’re in the jungle, there’s no food, you’re sleep deprived, you’re hungry — all of your emotions are heightened,” she explained. Herz went on to detail some of the challenges of being on the show.

“Something that might seem so tiny in everyday life became so much bigger in this situation. And you’re living with these people 24/7, people you’ve never met in your life. From sun up to sun down, you’re with them. You’re sleeping next to them. It was tough for all of us to get used to that…” she added.