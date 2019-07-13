Duchess Kate Stuns In Dark Green Frock During Tennis Outing With Sister-In-Law

Even the Royal family enjoys watching the action-packed matches at Wimbledon, and two of the Royal women headed down to watch the women’s final together live. Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, sat in the Royal Box for the big match between tennis superstars Serena Williams and Simona Halep. As the caption in the Instagram photo explains, the duo shared the Royal Box with the Duke of Kent as well as tennis champions Martina Navratilova and Virginia Wade.

Markle kept her outfit fairly simple for the match, and opted to wear a crisp white shirt paired with a pleated white skirt that had dark blue and black printed details. She added a pair of classic sunglasses to complete the look and slicked her hair back in a low ponytail.

While Markle looked gorgeous, Middleton truly stunned in a vibrant green dress. The dress was fairly conservative, with delicate silver buttons that went up the front of the frock and a sleeve detail that added a bit of volume and visual interest. The shade was what had many people buzzing, as the emerald green hue looked incredible with Middleton’s skin tone and chestnut brown hair. Middleton left the sunglasses behind for her day at Wimbledon and wore her hair down in her signature loose curls while she rocked a pair of simple earrings to accessorize.

Followers of Sussex Royal’s Instagram account absolutely loved the glimpse at the two Royal women’s lives and weekend plans, and the snap received over 271,900 likes in just an hour.

Many fans of the Royal family commented on the post and complimented both of the women.

“Princess Meghan, I need that skin routine ASAP!! You are so beautiful!!! Princess Kate looks beautiful as well, the last picture is amazing!” one fan wrote.

The photos in the series showed the two women laughing together as well as standing up to applaud. There was also a shot taken from up close on the court that showed the game in progress, with Halep’s tennis racket poised for action.

The two women appeared to be having a wonderful time together and were all smiles. One fan even referenced the constant controversy that swirls around the Royal family.

“Beautiful ladies. Great to see them together putting all those feud rumors to rest!”

For quite some time, the Royal family wasn’t engaging with the public on Instagram at all. Now, the account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has 9.1 million followers in total, who stay tuned to see what Harry and Meghan get up to on a regular basis.