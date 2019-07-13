Kylie Jenner Snuggles Up To Stormi In Heart-Melting Video: ‘My Baby Is So Tired’

A hard-hitting businesswoman she may be, but Kylie Jenner has a softer side. The world’s youngest billionaire is a mother to 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster – as The Daily Mail reports today, this tot seemed a touch tired during her latest social media appearance. Well, at least as far as her mother was concerned.

As The Daily Mail reports, Kylie took to her Instagram stories last night for a little cuddle time. The heart-melting video sent fans all the motherly love in the world as Kylie snuggled up to her baby in close-up mode. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hadn’t opted to speak in her update – rather, she seemed to be sending out her bond with Stormi via body language. The pair appeared amid a white woven blanket that covered Kylie up to the neck and mostly shielded her daughter from view. Stormi’s head was, however, visible as her mother covered it in little kisses.

“My baby is so tired,” Kylie wrote as she sent out the video.

Kylie appeared relatively makeup-free for her Instagram story – while the 21-year-old may have been wearing a touch of mascara, her update was low on the glam front. The giant diamond ring that Kylie has been sporting for months was, however, prominent.

Buzz over Stormi hasn’t died down since her explosive April 2018 arrival. Kylie’s concealed pregnancy ended with a bang last year as she returned to Instagram for her baby announcement – with enough likes to break the platform’s records, Kylie’s birth news proved nothing short of earth-shattering for her fans. The star’s dedicated followers continue to give this toddler their undivided attention – Instagram updates featuring Stormi can easily rack up millions of likes within a matter of hours.

Kylie has opened up about being a mother. Speaking to sister Kim Kardashian via ES, Kylie admitted a shifted mindset alongside just how positively she felt Stormi has impacted her life.

“I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I’m stressed about leaving her, I’m like, ‘I’m doing it for you.’ Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better. So I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it’s only gotten better.”

Stormi was fathered by Kylie’s long-term boyfriend Travis Scott.

Fans wishing to see more of Kylie and her munchkin should follow the star’s Instagram.