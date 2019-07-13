Ana Cheri Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sexy Snakeskin Bikini

It looks like Ana Cheri is getting the most out of summer spending as much time as she can in the summer sun.

On Saturday, the American beauty updated her Instagram account with a series of photos that got her followers excited. Cheri posed in a snakeskin bikini that left little to the imagination, but none of her followers were complaining. In the shot, the brunette bombshell was standing outside next to a rock wall. The bikini had a classic triangle top and a skimpy string bottom. Cheri’s face was made up to perfection, with natural colors and a pink shade on her lips. Her hair fell in loose curls around her shoulders as she tugged at the strings of her bikini top. She accessorized the look with two dainty gold chain necklaces. In one photo, the model looked straight at the camera and in the other, she closed her eyes and pouted for the camera. The minuscule bikini showed off the model’s voluptuous chest, hard abs, and hourglass figure.

The former Playboy model had a little fun with her 12.4 million followers with this post. She told her fans for every “snake” that was posted in the comments, she would give a “like.” Needless to say, the post’s comment section was filled with hundreds of snake emoji. Liking all of those comments might give Cheri a muscle cramp in her hand before too long. The popular post generated almost 85,000 likes in the first hour of going live.

Ana Cheri is used to that kind of wild popularity, though. She has amassed a huge social media following and does what she can to keep her fans happy and coming back for more. Her Instagram account is filled with a variety of photos with most of them showcasing her fabulous physique. With almost daily updates, the model likes to give followers a look into her life and a peek at her practically perfect body.

The model works hard to keep her figure looking good. She is passionate about fitness and often shares some of her workouts online. She owns Cheri Fit — a fitness apparel line that sells a wide range of workout clothes and accessories for men and women. To capitalize on her hard work, she also sells photos, calendars, and books that showcase her body.

Fans wanting to keep up with the brunette bombshell can follow her Instagram account for updates.