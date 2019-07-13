Kylie Jenner Flaunts Naked ‘Summer Body’ On Instagram

Kylie Jenner continues to heat up social media with her racy photos, and her fans are loving it.

On Saturday, Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself rocking a see-through bodysuit, and nothing else.

In the sexy snapshots, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen laying on her side as she sports the see-through bodysuit. Kylie’s ample cleavage is on full display in the photo, which leaves little to the imagination.

Jenner also flaunts her flat tummy, toned abs, and lean legs in the photo, as she promotes her brand new skincare line. Kylie’s body sports a deep tan and a shimmering glow as she uses he hands to cover up her bare chest.

The makeup mogul’s loyal followers took the comment section to gush over how gorgeous Kylie looks in the photo, telling her she’s beautiful and that she has a flawless figure.

Even Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, left a comment to praise her sister. “Holy holy holy ok well I’m on my way to the gym,” Khloe stated.

However, the critics also jumped in claiming that Jenner looked faked, and accusing her of having plastic surgery to achieve her perfect looking “summer body.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram earlier this week to announce the launch of her newest summer skincare line with a racy video of herself rolling around on the floor wearing the see-through ensemble.

Fans went wild over the nearly-naked video, and her mother Kris Jenner also praised her youngest daughter’s hard work, revealing that she was so excited for the new launch, and declaring herself a “proud mom” to her baby girl.

Loading...

As many fans already know, Kylie’s cosmetics company has grown substantially in recent years and has earned her the title of one of the youngest self-made billionaires of all time.

“I mean, listen, my girls, you can say that certain things have been handed to them, but it takes a lot of work to do what they’re doing. The money she’s made is her own,” Kris stated of Kylie’s billionaire status, per People Magazine.

“She put her own blood, sweat and tears into it. It was her idea. It was amazing what she did. She showed the rest of us how to do it,” Kris added.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s racy photos and videos by following the reality star on social media.