Ayesha & Stephen Curry Are ‘Big Kids’ In New Photo With Hilarious Face Paint

Ayesha Curry and her husband Stephen are one of the most popular couples on the planet for a reason.

While Steph is one of the best players in the NBA, Ayesha has made a name for herself with a few cookbooks and a huge social media presence. The couple shares three kids together — Riley, Ryan, and Canon — but they still make sure to spend some alone time together when they get the chance. While the lovebirds regularly gush about each other on Instagram, they also take time to share a few silly photos with each other as well.

In the most recent photo that was shared with Ayesha’s 6.7 million-plus followers, she and Steph pose together for one of their cutest photos to date. Ayesha peaks behind her husband’s shoulder, wearing a slight smile on her face and looking right into the camera. The mother of three appears to be makeup-free in the shot, wearing her long, dark locks down and curled. While she ditched the makeup for this particular shot, she made up for it with a little bit of face paint, including a pink bird and some white stars painted on her cheek and forehead.

Steph also got into the spirit with his wife, rocking a painted-on red bandana as well as a painted-on black eyepatch that makes him look like a pirate. He’s all smiles for the shot, and since the photo went live on Ayesha’s account, it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 191,000 likes in addition to over 600 comments. Some followers took to the photo to let the pair know that the two constitute relationship goals, while countless others applauded them for having a silly side.

“I love you guys. You are a constant reminder that marriage is fun, exhausting, fulfilling, and worth every step of the journey. I want to have a relationship like yours one day,” one follower raved on the post.

“You two are the cutest couple,” another fan chimed in white a heart-eye emoji.

“I love you and your family. You guys are soo amazing. Congratulations on you and Steph’s show! Happy late birthday to Ryan and Canon!!,” one more gushed.

A few weeks ago, the famous couple celebrated two birthdays in their family. While their only son, Canon, hit a milestone, turning 1-year-old at the beginning of July, their daughter Ryan turned 4-years-old just a few days later. It appears as though Ryan’s birthday bash included a face-painter, which would explain the sweet new photo on Ayesha’s account.

Fans can follow Ayesha and her adorable family on Instagram.