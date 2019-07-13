‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3 Seems ‘Unlikely’ According To David E. Kelley, The Show Creator

The popular series Big Little Lies is currently airing its second season on HBO, but according to the show’s creator, David E. Kelley, this season might be the last, as there is no plan in place for a Season 3.

Town & Country is reporting that fans should enjoy the show while it’s still on the streaming network, because the current season with Meryl Streep could be the last of the story of the ladies of Monterey. For now, Kelley is stating that a third season “seems unlikely,” though there was a hint of never say never about the comment. For now, he stated there is “no plan” in place for another season of Big Little Lies.

Nicole Kidman also acknowledged that there are no plans in place for more stories from Monterey, but she hasn’t said no thank you to the prospect.

“I think it would simply be hard to get the whole group together. But we would love to do it.”

Kelley has publicly stated that the loose ends should all be tied up by the end of the current season, but again he wouldn’t say absolutely not.

“I think that it’s one and two, and we like where our closure is at the end of Season 2, so that will probably be it.”

In response to claims that Andrea Arnold lost creative control over the second season of #BigLittleLies, premium cable network #HBO says "the final product speaks for itself" https://t.co/C9zhYATxFy pic.twitter.com/Y0i3xr188n — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 13, 2019

The president of HBO has publicly stated that he “would do anything” to bring Big Little Lies back for a third season, but admits that getting the full cast back in place would be a feat. He adds that there is a plan in place for closure at the end of Season 2.

David Kelley shared with The Hollywood Reporter that he thought that even a second season of Big Little Lies was a mistake, as he was planning on a one and done scenario.

“We wrote it as a one-off and we ended it in a way that was very lyrical. But we ended on a lie. I get so protective of characters and series, too, that I don’t want to damage them in any way, and I so loved how we ended year one and I thought, Let’s just leave it at that.”

But when Meryl Streep signed on to play the devious mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s character, it was difficult to resist delving into the lies from the first season of the HBO series. Kelley was convinced by additional stories by the novel author, Liane Moriarty, that second season with Streep was worth the risk.

In terms of a Season 3 for Big Little Lies, it sounds like that won’t happen, but there is always a possibility.