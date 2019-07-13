Trump Biographer Says Epstein Investigation Could Reveal Whether President Raped 13-Year-Old Girl

According to a lawsuit, during a 1994 party hosted by Jeffrey Epstein, Trump 'forcibly raped' a 13-year-old girl.

On Monday, as The Inquisitr detailed in an earlier report, billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was charged with one count of sex-trafficking conspiracy and one count of sex trafficking.

Known for being friends with a number of high-profile members of the American society, including politicians such as Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, Epstein is now facing up to 45 years in prison.

His acquaintances have all made attempts to distance themselves from the accused pedophile. Despite previously praising the billionaire as a “terrific guy,” President Trump now claims to have never been a “fan” of his.

This has been disputed by Tim O’Brien, the president’s biographer and author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald.

Following Epstein’s indictment, O’Brien made a slew of television appearances in what appears to be an attempt to shed light on the potential impact the Epstein investigation could have on the Trump presidency, and on the president himself.

On Saturday, O’Brien went on MSNBC’s AM Joy to discuss with host Joy Reid the relationship between Epstein and Trump, and a lawsuit accusing the president of rape, Raw Story reports.

“When I worked on my book about Trump, Trump regularly talked to me about Jeff Epstein and he felt they had lifestyles that were in sync,” O’Brien revealed. He suggested that since investigators are going to “get access to Jeffrey Epstein’s videos,” the recent turn of events could spell trouble for the president.

According to the author, given that the investigators will be closely looking at everything that occurred in Epstein’s townhouse, they could interview women who attended the billionaire’s parties, which means they could also end up interviewing a woman who filed a lawsuit against Trump in 2016.

Inside Jeffrey Epstein's 'Lolita Express' – the private jet that the billionaire used to 'shuttle underage girls' https://t.co/IKEwkNDeTX pic.twitter.com/06ZwbYmwsN — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 11, 2019

The woman, whose identity remains unknown, alleged in 2016 that Trump had raped her in 1994 when she was 13-years-old. The alleged rape took place at one of Epstein’s parties. She dropped the lawsuit, however, reportedly due to death threats.

Loading...

As Insider reported, according to the lawsuit, Trump “forcibly raped” the woman when she was 13-years-old.

“During the course of this savage sexual attack, Plaintiff loudly pleaded with Defendant Trump to stop but with no effect. Defendant Trump responded to Plaintiff’s pleas by violently striking Plaintiff in the face with his open hand and screaming that he would do whatever he wanted.”

The woman also alleged that Epstein raped her after Trump and that both threatened to harm her and her family if she alerted the authorities.

According to Business Insider, at least 24 women have accused President Trump of sexual misconduct.